Bolsonaro publishes letter in defense of democracy on social media

President Jair Bolsonaro, candidate for re-election by the PL, released his own letter in defense of democracy on Thursday night (28). In a post on social media, he once again expressed his support for the democratic regime.

“LETTER OF MANIFEST IN FAVOR OF DEMOCRACY – “I hereby declare that I am in favor of democracy.” Signed: Jair Messias Bolsonaro, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil,” tweeted Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro’s Tweet on Democracy

The president had already spoken about the matter during the convention of the Progressive Party (PP) on Wednesday (27). At the time, he said that he respects the Constitution, defends democracy and that he does not need “any letter” for that. Bolsonaro was referring to the “Letter to Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic State of Law”, from the University of São Paulo (USP) Law School. There is also another similar initiative of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) called “In Defense of Democracy and Justice”.

“We live in a democratic country, we defend democracy, we don’t need any letter to say that we defend democracy, that we increasingly want to comply with and respect the Constitution. So we don’t need support or signaling, from anyone, to show that our path is democracy, freedom, respect for the Constitution,” Bolsonaro said at the PP convention.

The “Letter to Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic State of Law” is a movement spearheaded by the Faculty of Law of the University of São Paulo (USP). The letter was signed by former ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), jurists, artists, bankers, businessmen, among others. According to USP, the letter has already received 370,000 support. The text cites the concern with attacks against the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and electronic voting machines.

In addition to the USP initiative, the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) is preparing a manifesto called “In Defense of Democracy and Justice”. The content must also deal with the defense of democracy and the electoral system, as well as anticipate the acts of September 7th.

Seven union centrals informed that they will support the initiatives of Fiesp and USP. The note released this Thursday (28) mentioned CUT, Força Sindical, UGT, NCST, CSB, Pública, and Intersindical Central da Classe Worker.