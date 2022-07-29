Bolsonaro sends a message to anyone who raises fuel prices: ‘Let’s go after them’

The statement was made before Petrobras announced a R$0.15 drop in the value of a liter of gasoline at refineries

Isac Nóbrega/PR

President Bolsonaro spoke with supporter, in front of Palácio do Planalto, about fuel prices



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said, this Thursday, 28, that “it will go up” to anyone who increases the price of fuels in the country. “They started in one place or another to increase there. Let’s go after them, okay?”, she commented during a conversation with a supporter in front of the Planalto Palace. The statement, however, was made before the Petrobras announce a drop of R$0.15 in the value of a liter of gasoline at refineries as of this Friday, the 29th. With the drop, the liter of fuel will be sold for R$3.71 when it leaves the refineries, a cut of 3.88%. As the gasoline sold at service stations is a mixture of 73% of the petroleum derivative and 27% of anhydrous ethanol, Petrobras’ share of the consumer price will rise from R$2.81, on average, to R$2.70 for each liter at the pump.

According to the state-owned company, the reduction “follows the evolution of reference prices, which have stabilized at a lower level for gasoline, and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the global market. , but without the transfer to domestic prices of the conjunctural volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate”. Petrobras made a similar reduction, of R$ 0.20 cents, on July 19.