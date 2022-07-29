Bolsonaro’s defense tells the TSE that the meeting with ambassadors was not of an electoral nature | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro’s defense told the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) that Bolsonaro’s speech during a meeting with ambassadors was not of an electoral nature and that the attacks on the polls are part of a “debate of ideas” to improve the country’s voting system. .

The meeting with ambassadors took place on July 18. On the occasion, Bolsonaro received ambassadors at Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília, and repeated without suspicious evidence already denied by official bodies about elections and the security of electronic voting machines.

Bolsonaro makes another attack on the polls in front of ambassadors

After the meeting, several opposition parties took legal action, including PDT, Rede and PC do B and PT.

The statement by the president’s lawyers was delivered to the Electoral Court this Thursday (28), following the determination of Minister Edson Fachin, president of the court. This Sunday (24), the Liberal Party (PL), a party to which President Bolsonaro is affiliated, also responded to the minister’s request and sent a demonstration in which it stated that there was no advance electoral propaganda at the president’s meeting with ambassadors.

In the demonstration sent this Thursday (28), Bolsonaro’s lawyers also denied that there was advance propaganda at the meeting with ambassadors, which would prevent punishment from the Electoral Justice.

“There is no evidence in the file – or even allegation to that effect – that the speech sought to garner votes, harm any competing pre-candidates or tried to influence, in any way, the choice of citizens in the 2022 election. in theory, any kind of injury to equality between candidates in the 2022 general elections, which is the underlying principle of punishment for extemporaneous electoral propaganda.

Bolsonaro’s defense also said that the president’s stance does not mean that he is against the rules of the electoral game or that he acts against democracy. The lawyers said that it is legitimate for Bolsonaro to raise his doubts about the system.

“The President of the Republic reaffirms his confidence in popular suffrage, but safeguards the right to present his legitimate questions, always imbued with the spirit of contribution to the evaluation process of the Brazilian electoral system, especially considering what His Excellency considers relevant from the content of the Inquiry 1361/2018-4 of the Federal Police and the audit that is still ongoing at the Federal Court of Auditors”, he declared.

“Furthermore, and in any case, it is unequivocal that not even the most enthusiastic individual of the current Brazilian electoral system believes that the ballot boxes and the counting/totaling mechanisms cannot be improved to bring the population more and more security”, he added.

Also, according to the defense, the meeting with ambassadors was scheduled for “the exchange of ideas about the current electoral process in Brazil, in an effort to express the point of view and political opinion of the e. President of the Republic about the current system and, according to the included in his speech, seek solutions to solve the defects that he understands present and improve the standards of transparency and security of the Brazilian electoral process”.

The defense tried to minimize the attacks, without evidence, made by the president.

“In fact, what we have in the case file is the exposure of criticism, albeit harsh and emphatic, from the President of the Republic in relation to some weaknesses that, according to him, exist in the electronic voting system currently in force in the country. the exposure of individual political positions – which obviously includes criticism of different positions – configures a manifestation of political opinion inherent to the debate of ideas, never indicating the supposed existence of negative electoral propaganda”.