Bolsonaro’s defense tells TSE that meeting with ambassadors was a ‘debate of ideas’

The defense of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Thursday 28 to the Superior Electoral Court that the former captain’s speech to ambassadors – in which he repeated fake news about electronic voting machines – it was part of a “debate of ideas”, not an act of an electoral nature.

Bolsonaro’s demonstration takes place within the scope of actions presented by opposition parties, such as PT, PCdoB, Rede and PDT. On Sunday 24, the PL had already sent its considerations to the Court, alleging that there was no anticipated electoral propaganda.

On Thursday, Bolsonaro’s defense argued that “there is no evidence in the file – and not even allegation to that effect – that the speech sought to raise votes, harm any competing pre-candidates or tried to influence, in any way, the choice of citizens. in the 2022 election”.

“The President of the Republic reaffirms his confidence in popular suffrage, but safeguards the right to present his legitimate questions, always imbued with the spirit of contribution to the process of evaluating the Brazilian electoral system, especially considering what His Excellency considers relevant from the content of the Inquiry. Police 1361/2018-4 of the Federal Police and the audit that is still ongoing at the Federal Audit Court.”

Bolsonaro’s new wave of baseless attacks on the polls has generated reactions. In less than 72 hours, a letter in defense of democracy and the electoral system organized at the USP Law School exceeded 300,000 signatures this Thursday 28th. Among the signatories are bankers, businessmen, artists, lawyers and members of the Public Ministry.