Bolsonaro’s defense tells TSE that meeting with ambassadors was not political

Lawyers claim that the president has the right to ask questions and that the meeting sought an ‘exchange of ideas’ about the Brazilian electoral process

Photo: Alan Santos/PR

Lawyers also ensure that Bolsonaro’s speech about the electoral system consisted only of a criticism of the electoral system.



The President’s Lawyers Jair Bolsonaro (PL) say to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) that the speech made by the representative during a meeting with foreign ambassadors was not of an electoral nature, and the meeting was convened for the “exchange of ideas about the current electoral process in Brazil, in an effort to express the point of view and political opinion of the President of the Republic”. about the current system”. The demonstration sent this Thursday, 28, takes place ten days after the meeting with the ambassadors, which took place on July 18. On the occasion, Bolsonaro again cited the risk of fraud in the elections and questioned the security of electronic voting machines which motivated the articulation of left-wing parties, which filed representations in the Court asking for the exclusion of the president’s videos from Facebook and Instagram and the imposition of a fine on Bolsonaro, his party and the platforms for early publicity release.

“[Presidente] took advantage of the event to broadcast the recording of the speech for electoral purposes, inseparable from the upcoming election. This is because the attack on the Electoral Justice and the electronic voting system is part of its electoral campaign strategy”, said representation of the Democratic Labor Party (PDT). Bolsonaro’s defense, however, also denies that the event, broadcast by Emissora Brasil de Comunicação, would be an advance propaganda. “There is no evidence in the file – or even allegation to that effect – that the speech sought to garner votes, harm any competing pre-candidates or tried to influence, in any way, the choice of citizens in the 2022 election. in theory, any kind of injury to equality between candidates in the 2022 general elections, which is the underlying principle of punishment for extemporaneous electoral propaganda. These are evidently indifferent voters”, says the document.

At the same time, the lawyers also assure that Bolsonaro’s speech about the electoral system consisted only of “a criticism, albeit harsh and emphatic, of the current voting system” and reinforce the president’s statement of “presenting his legitimate questions, always imbued with the spirit of contribution to the evaluation process of the Brazilian electoral system”. “Faced with news that he was opposing the electoral system as a form of affront to democracy, [Bolsonaro] understood that it was correct to explain his position, which was never disrespecting the democratic regime and the rules of the game, but rather the improvement of instruments for democracy to advance and materialize”, also mentions the text, which criticizes the representations presented. “An attempt to, from now on, judicialize the upcoming presidential elections, which must be promptly rejected by this c. TSE, under penalty of the lawsuit leaving its constitutional place – popular suffrage – and heading to the Court, which cannot be allowed”, he adds. In addition to the representation of the PDT, the defense also spoke about two other similar actions.