Boy band member is crushed by screen that falls on stage

Big screen collapsed over boy band – Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

The screen fell on the boy band Mirror during a performance in Hong Kong, this Thursday

The structure collapsed on a member of the band, who is in serious condition.

Two other people were injured in the accident.

A member of boy band Mirror is in serious condition after being hit by a screen that fell on members of the group during a performance in Hong Kong on Thursday (28).

Videos recorded by people accompanying the performance show the moment of the tragedy. The pop band usually performs when the gigantic screen detaches from a ceiling structure and falls straight into a member.

In a second moment, the screen still falls to the side, hitting other people. According to information from the local press, three members of the band were hit by the object.

A hospital in the city of “Queen Elizabeth” reported that the member crushed by the screen is hospitalized in serious condition, with a serious neck injury. Another victim is in stable condition after suffering head injuries. The third injured person did not have his picture revealed.

state of shock

According to information from a police spokesperson, three women were in shock at what had happened and also needed treatment.

The show was discontinued after the fall.