Boy from SP becomes bilingual at 3 and, at 5, joins the gifted world club: ‘It scared me’, says mother | Sao Paulo

Filippo de Castro Morgado, 5 years old, is one of the newest members of the world club of people with high IQ.

Currently, Mensa Brasil has 2,014 Brazilians in its membership, 58 of whom are minors, according to the institution.

The boy, who lives with his mother, Roberta de Castro, in Pompeia, in the West Zone of São Paulo, received the result of approval for society on the 21st.

“This month, I found out that Mensa International is receiving reports from 2 years old (Son-R), so I submitted his report for approval and, to my surprise, it was approved immediately”, said Roberta.

His mother says that since he was 2 years old, Filippo was already showing signs of “atypical” behavior. Also according to Roberta, family and friends also noticed and commented that the boy’s intelligence seemed to be above average for his age.

“The shock came when he read the license plates in the parking lot of the building at two and a half years old. We were going down for a walk, he stopped, asked to wait and started reading all the license plates until he got to our car.”

It doesn’t stop there: at just 3 years old, the boy started to speak fluent English. According to his mother, he learned the language by himself, through drawings in the language. And he liked it so much that he started to want to speak the language at home with his mother, who had to take language classes to accompany him.

On a given day, Roberta decided to access a checklist of gifted questions on the internet and saw that the behaviors seemed very familiar with those she observed in her son.

“Many things that most of them have: extreme attention when developing a project, ease of communication and memorization, immediate logical thinking, creating several toys from a toy. I said, wow, this one is my son! got super scared.”

Suspicions became greater after she and the child spent more time together at home, with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It was precisely during the pandemic when I saw that he really behaved in a very agile way, very different from the other children, and then I went looking for information.”

In 2021, Roberta made the decision to look for a neuropsychologist. At the time, Filippo, aged 4 years and 7 months, was submitted to the IQ test using the Son-R methodology (non-verbal), and the result was: the boy reached the 99% percentile in report and IQ 134, relative to a child of 7 years and 8 months, proving the giftedness.

The professional responsible for Filippo’s diagnosis also decided to apply the Wisc IV to better understand the case, although this second test can only be performed on children over 6 years of age. Filippo was put to the test as a trainer, and the result proved the skills that his mother already noticed.

“In the report, he scored higher in arithmetic, logical reasoning and memory. These are the three points that he was above average for his age. In addition, the result showed that he had, last year, a cognitive age of 7 years and 8 months. It is precisely for this reason that he scored very high in solving math problems”, highlighted the mother.

Roberta highlights that, contrary to what many think, the report on giftedness was something that brought more responsibilities for the care of the child.

“Many times they think that giftedness is the goose that lays the golden egg, but they don’t know what it is when he has an emotional problem, because what he thought did not happen. These children tend to be very frustrated.”

A single mother, she says that she and her son have been counting on help to guarantee the educational and psychological care that the boy needs. According to Roberta, the tests that Fillipo was submitted to were partially donated by the neuropsychologist who attended him.

The mother emphasizes that one of her biggest concerns was to find a structured school so that Filippo, about to enter school age, could develop with quality.

Roberta decided to ask for help and got a scholarship in a private institution.

“The institution where Filippo works today has an active methodology that, while he is part of the whole, he also has individualized care. So, thank God, that has made him go to school very happy every day. “

Currently, the boy also has private lessons as a scholarship holder from a home early childhood education company. So, twice a week, educators come to Filippo’s house after Filippo’s class to help him with his homework, in addition to offering activities that help his development.

The concept of high abilities/giftedness only became part of the Directives and Bases Law (LDB), which regulates education in the country, in 2013.

In Brazil, there are 24,424 students with high abilities/giftednessaccording to School Census. This number, however, is small compared to the World Health Organization (WHO) estimate that 5% of the world’s population has some form of high ability.

“Unfortunately, we have a public policy problem of not doing this Census, of not knowing how many we are, of not helping us. That’s why schools today turn a blind eye to such a child”, commented Roberta.

Currently, Filippo’s mother manages a group with 62 families from Brazil and the world with gifted children, where she says she receives constant complaints about the treatment that children receive in schools.

“I have 62 mothers in my group. At least 30 of them don’t have a child at school that they would like to have. They are enrolled in school, getting angry. Every week they are called by the principal, because the boy has finished the task, he is making a mess .”

In the group that works as a forum, Roberta invites volunteer neuropsychologists, psychologists and pediatricians to answer questions from these families on the subject.

“This, for me, is the biggest victory of my life. Being able to soothe these mothers because I went through it too.”