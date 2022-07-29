Braian Romero is announced by Brazilian giant; see the details

The forward was successful in Argentine football with the shirt of Defensa y Justicia and was not in the plans of coach Marcelo Gallardo, from River Plate.

On the morning of this Friday (29), the International announced the signing of striker Brian Romero, 31 years old. He was out of space at River Plate, being passed over by coach Marcelo Gallardo. Colorado paid US$1 million (approximately R$5.2 million) for 50% of the Argentine’s economic rights, according to local media.

Braian Romero’s contract with Inter runs until December 2024, and he arrives to supply the departure of Wesley Moraes, who did not perform as expected with the red shirt and had the loan transferred to Levante, from Spain. The Argentine said, in an interview with Inter’s official channels, what his playing characteristics are and why he chose Colorado.

“I’m a player who likes to play diagonally, with a lot of grit, a lot of heart. I’m willing to leave everything on the field. I like to help teammates, run. One of my main characteristics is doing the diagonal, trying to always be in a good position to shoot and score.”declared Brian Romero.

Braian Romero seeks to have a better time in Brazil

In 2019, he had a bad stay at Athletico Paranaense. Despite the Copa do Brasil title, Braian Romero was one of the last options of coach Tiago Nunes for the attack, scoring 3 goals in 22 games. The great performance came at Defensa y Justicia, between 2020 and 2021: there were 21 goals in 33 games.