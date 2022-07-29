Brazil generated 277,900 jobs in June; job creation in the month and semester fell compared to 2021 | Economy

The Brazilian economy created 277,900 formal jobs in June this year, informed the Ministry of Labor and Social Security this Thursday (28).

Altogether, according to the federal government, the following were recorded in the period:

1.89 million new hires;

1.62 million layoffs.

The result represents a worsening compared to June last yearwhen 317,800 formal jobs were created.

In June 2020, amid the isolation of the first wave of Covid-19, 53,600 formal jobs were closed.

Comparing the numbers with years prior to 2020, according to analysts, is no longer adequate because the government has changed the methodology.

Creation of Formal Jobs Results of the last 13 months Source: Ministry of Labor

According to the Ministry of Labor, 1.33 million formal job openings were created in the country between January and June.

The number represents decrease compared to the same period in 2021, when 1.48 million vacancies were created.

At the end of June 2022, according to official data, Brazil had a balance of 42 million formal jobs.

The result represents an increase compared to May this year (41.7 million) and June 2021 (39.4 million).

Brazil has the 4th highest unemployment rate in South America

Secretary of Labor, Mauro Rodrigues said that the drop in the net balance of job creation in June and in the semester, compared to 2021, happens because last year was marked by the economic recovery.

“We were having a comeback because of [do arrefecimento] of the pandemic. So run away a little, these are atypical months [os meses de 2021]”, says Rodrigues.

The Minister of Labor and Welfare, José Carlos Oliveira, stated that the goal set by the government at the beginning of the year was to create 1.5 million net jobs throughout 2022. In the first half of the year, with the creation of 1.3 million jobs, the goal was almost reached.

“In the first half we almost managed to reach the goal, which was to reach the end of the year with one and a half million jobs created. It is possible to expect that we will have a very positive result at the end of the year”, said Oliveira.

He stated that, as a rule, in the second half of the year, there is a growth in the generation of job vacancies. “So I think we can be optimistic.”

The June 2022 Caged figures show that formal jobs were created in all five sectors of the economy.

Jobs by sector Opening of vacancies in June 2022 Source: Ministry of Labor

The data also reveals that vacancies were opened in all regions of the country last month. See below:

Jobs by region Jobs created in June Source: Ministry of Labor

Average admission salary

The government also reported that the average admission salary was BRL 1,922.77 in June this year, which represents a real increase of R$ 12.99 in relation to May (R$ 1,909.78).

In comparison with June of last year, however, the average admission salary dropped, as it was R$ 2,026.10 that month.

Data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed consider workers with a formal contract, that is, they do not include informal workers.

As a result, the results are not comparable with the unemployment figures released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), collected through the National Household Sample Survey (Pnad).