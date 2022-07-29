Brazil generates almost 300 thousand formal jobs in June

Brazil created almost 300 thousand formal jobs in June this year. The information was released this Thursday, 28, by the Ministry of Labor and Welfarewith data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed.

This is the difference between just over 1.8 million new hires and just over 1,600 dismissals recorded this month. This is the third consecutive month with high employment in the country. The average hiring salary has also increased. In June, each new hire received, on average, around R$ 1.9 thousand (an increase of 0.68% compared to the month of June, almost R$ 13).

Now, in 2022, the total number of jobs created was around 1.3 million, the result of just over 11.6 million new hires and just over 10 million layoffs.

In the same period in 2021, almost 1.5 million formal jobs were created. The result for June, on the other hand, represents a drop compared to the same month last year, when just over 317 jobs were created.

sectors

According to the ministry, all work sectors had a positive balance this month.

Service area: just over 100 thousand;

Trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles: almost 50 thousand;

General industry: just over 40 thousand;

Agriculture, livestock, forestry, fishing and aquaculture: almost 35 thousand;

Construction: about 30 thousand;

Regions

Regarding the Brazilian regions, all five presented a good balance, with the Southeast being the one that generated the most new vacancies.