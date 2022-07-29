Brazil has more than a thousand confirmed cases

The Ministry of Health reported today that 1,066 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in the country, most of them in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The folder is treating the disease as an “outbreak”, according to a note released yesterday.

Outbreak is the first stage in the evolution of contagion, before epidemic and pandemic, such as covid-19. It happens when there is a sudden increase in the number of cases of a disease in a specific region. To use this term, the increase in cases must be greater than expected by the authorities.

An epidemic is when an outbreak occurs in several regions. A pandemic is when an epidemic spreads across different regions of the planet.

The Ministry said in a statement that controlling the disease is a priority for the agency, and announced that it will set up a group to coordinate the response with the participation of various health institutions, such as Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries), Conasems (Council of of Municipal Health Departments), Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) and PAHO, the WHO arm in the Americas.

There is still no vaccine available for the disease in the country, but the Ministry of Health says it is negotiating the acquisition. “The ministry has been looking for quick alternatives for the acquisition of the vaccine and articulated with PAHO/WHO the negotiations for the acquisition of the immunizing agent. In this way, the National Immunization Program (PNI) will be able to define the best immunization strategy for Brazil”, he said. in note.

Yesterday, Brazil confirmed the first cases of infection in children, all in the city of São Paulo. The municipal health department said they are being monitored and have no signs of aggravation of the disease.

See the number of cases by state:

Sao Paulo: 823

Rio de Janeiro: 124

Minas Gerais: 44

Paraná: 21

Federal District: 15

Goiás: 13

Bahia: 5

Ceará: 4

Santa Catarina: 4

Rio Grande do Sul: 4

Pernambuco: 3

Rio Grande do Norte: 2

Holy Spirit: 2

Tocantins: 1

Acre: 1

The WHO has declared monkeypox a global health emergency, with more than 18,000 confirmed cases in 78 countries. The decision is an alert for countries to monitor the disease and implement measures to contain the circulation of the virus.

According to the agency, 10% of patients had to be hospitalized to treat the disease and five people died. The entity says that the outbreak can be stopped with information and measures to stop transmission.

Monkeypox is a disease endemic to the African continent, initially transmitted from animals to humans and first detected in 1958. The virus is a member of the Orthopoxvirus family, the same as the smallpox virus, a disease that has already been eradicated from humans. .

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

The disease starts with fever, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, that is, non-specific symptoms similar to a cold or flu.

In general, 1 to 5 days after the onset of fever, skin lesions appear, which are called rash or rash skin (red spots). These lesions initially appear on the face, spreading to other parts of the body. They are accompanied by itching and enlargement of the lymph nodes.

It is worth noting that a person is contagious until all the shells fall off —the shells contain infectious viral material — and the skin is completely healed.

How is monkeypox transmitted?

Monkeypox does not spread easily between people — proximity is a necessary factor for contagion. Thus, the disease occurs when the individual has very close and direct contact with an infected animal (rodents are believed to be the main animal reservoir for humans) or with other infected individuals through secretions from skin and mucosal lesions. or droplets from the respiratory system.

Transmission can also occur through contact with objects contaminated with fluids from the infected patient’s wounds—this includes skin contact or material that has had skin contact, for example towels or sheets used by someone who is sick.