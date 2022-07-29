Brazil records 978 cases of monkeypox

posted on 7/28/2022 3:26 pm / updated on 7/28/2022 3:54 pm



(credit: AFP)

Brazil has so far registered 978 confirmed cases of monkeypox, according to data from the Ministry of Health, released today (28). The cases are concentrated in the states of São Paulo (744), Rio de Janeiro (117), Minas Gerais (44), Paraná (19), Goiás (13), Bahia (5), Ceará (4), Rio Grande do Sul (3), Rio Grande do Norte (2), Espírito Santo (2), Pernambuco (3), Tocantins (1), Mato Grosso (1), Acre (1), Santa Catarina (4) and the Federal District (15) ).

According to the ministry, direct coordination is being carried out with the states to monitor cases and trace patient contacts.

Monkeypox was declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday.

The decision was made based on the increase in cases in several countries, which increases the risk of an international spread.

The virus

Smallpox caused by the hMPXV virus (Human Monkeypox Virus) causes a milder disease than smallpox smallpoxwhich was eradicated in the 1980s.

It is a rare viral disease transmitted by close contact with an infected person with skin lesions. Contact can be through hugs, kisses, massages or sexual intercourse. The disease is also transmitted by respiratory secretions and by contact with objects, fabrics (clothes, bedding or towels) and surfaces used by the patient.

There is no specific treatment, but the clinical conditions are usually mild, requiring care and observation of the lesions. The greatest risk of worsening occurs, in general, for immunosuppressed people with HIV/AIDS, leukemia, lymphoma, metastasis, transplant recipients, people with autoimmune diseases, pregnant women, lactating women and children under 8 years of age.