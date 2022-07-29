Brazil registers first three cases in children

Brazil confirmed today the first cases of monkeypox, also called monkeypox, in children. The cases were diagnosed in three children in the last week, all of them in the city of São Paulo.

The SMS (Municipal Health Department) informed the UOL that the children are “in monitoring, with no signs of worsening” of the disease. The municipal folder did not say how the children were infected by the disease.

“Since the first WHO warnings [Organização Mundial da Saúde] for the disease, SMS instituted protocols for the entire public and private network for the care of suspected cases. The agency has the entire service, diagnosis and monitoring operation in full operation”, says the note from the municipal secretary.

Care for suspected cases of the disease is carried out in the capital of São Paulo through the municipal health network, such as in the UBSs (Basic Health Units), emergency rooms and emergency services. “The network was trained and has supplies to collect samples of skin lesions (secretion or parts of the dry wound) for laboratory analysis”, concluded the folder.

O UOL try to contact the Ministry of Health. The note will be updated in case of return.

First cases of infection in children in the world

There have been three cases of monkeypox in children worldwide: two in the United States and one in the Netherlands.

In the case of the US, the information was given by the director of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), Rochelle Walensky, in an interview with the Washington Post on Friday (22). One of two infected children in the US is still a toddler. The two cases are not related.

Cases in Brazil and in the world

Until yesterday, Brazil had reached 978 cases of monkeypox, according to a balance sheet by the Ministry of Health. Most infections were recorded in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

The folder also informed, in a note to the UOLwhich monitors cases and follows up on patient contacts through direct articulation with the states.

Check the numbers by state:

Sao Paulo: 744

Rio de Janeiro: 117

Minas Gerais: 44

Paraná: 19

Federal District: 15

Goiás: 13

Bahia: 5

Ceará: 4

Santa Catarina: 4

Rio Grande do Sul: 3

Pernambuco: 3

Rio Grande do Norte: 2

Holy Spirit: 2

Tocantins: 1

Mato Grosso: 1

Acre: 1

According to the WHO, more than 18,000 cases of the disease have been reported in 78 countries. In a press conference this Wednesday, the director general of the entity, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, explained that more than 70% of the cases were registered in Europe and 25% in the Americas.

Of the total number of patients, 10% had to be hospitalized to treat the disease. In addition, to date, there have been five reported deaths. The entity says that the outbreak can be stopped with information and measures to stop transmission.

On Saturday (23), the WHO declared a global health emergency for monkeypox, a term used when there is “an extraordinary event that constitutes a risk to the public health of other States through the international spread of the disease.”

The entity recommends vaccinating people who have had contact with infected people. One vaccine has already been approved in Canada, the United States and the European Union, and two more are being considered, the WHO said.

Illness

Monkeypox is caused by a virus and is transmitted by close contact with an infected person with skin lesions. Contact can be through hugging, kissing, sexual intercourse or respiratory secretions. Transmission also occurs by contact with objects, fabrics (clothes, bedding or towels) and surfaces that were used by the infected.

There is no specific treatment, but, in general, the clinical pictures are mild and require care and observation of the lesions. The greatest risk of worsening occurs, in general, for immunosuppressed people with HIV/AIDS, leukemia, lymphoma, metastasis, transplant recipients, people with autoimmune diseases, pregnant women, lactating women and children under 8 years of age.

The patient may have a fever, body pain and have spots, papules [pequenas lesões sólidas que aparecem na pele] that evolve into vesicles [bolha contendo líquido no interior] until pustules form [bolinhas com pus] and scabs [formação a partir de líquido seroso, pus ou sangue seco].

*With Agência Brasil and Estadão Content