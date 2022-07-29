Brazil to receive 50,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine – News

Brazil will receive 50,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine in the first batch distributed by the World Health Organization (WHO) to the Americas. In total, the countries in the region will receive 100,000 vaccines. The doses will be purchased through the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), according to first-hand information obtained by the R7 with the authorities involved in the negotiation.

It is an inactivated virus immunizer. Another 100,000 doses will be sent to European countries. The immunizing agent should be administered in two doses, with an interval of 30 days between the first and second application.





This Thursday (28), Brazil reached the thousand confirmed cases of the disease. More than 700 patients identified with the virus are located in São Paulo, but several states already register community transmission, that is, one in which the patient does not know who caught the virus from.

Monkeypox can be transmitted through droplets of saliva, nasal secretions or contact with skin lesions generated by the disease. However, about 95% of new cases so far have been sexually transmitted.

The date on which the first doses will be delivered is being negotiated with authorities on both continents. At the national level, it is discussed at the Ministry of Health, but the expectation is that delivery will take place in the coming weeks.