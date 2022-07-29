Bruna Louise reveals that she received a proposal of R$ 3 million for sex



Douglas Lima – Special for Uai





07/29/2022 07:45

Comedian Bruna Louise, 37 years old, the first Brazilian to have a stand-up show on Netflix, said that she received an unusual offer from a fan: she would receive R$ 3 million if she agreed to have sex with a man. Instagram follower who proposed directly to her via dm.

While participating in the podcast Ticaracaticastwith a presentation by Marcos Chiesa, aka Bola and Márvio Lúcio, aka Carioca, Louise said that she “has crazy for everything”, and cited the case of the admirer who offered her the millionaire jackpot to have sex, which she assured that “it’s not worth it” , because its performance at the H-hour is not all that.

The comedian also explained that later she would no longer know how to act naturally and she would start to wonder how she will “give it away for free” after this proposal.

“There’s crazy for everything. There’s a guy on Instagram that he offered me R$3 million to have sex with me. I answered him and wanted to know: ‘For God’s sake, is it R$3 million or is it real estate bank money? Then he: ‘Bruna, it’s real, I’m not here to offend you’. I said: ‘my son, R$ 3 million doesn’t offend anyone'”, he began.

“Guys, R$ 3 million isn’t even prostitution, it’s a coup, really. And I can’t say to this man that it’s not worth, putting together all the little holes I have, it’s not worth, there’s no performance, I’m not that transarina there” , she added, noting that she was advised by people to whom she told the story to accept the invitation.

