‘Caio Castro, being able to pay the bill is women’s independence’

Many women reacted to actor Caio Castro’s opinion about being bothered by having to “pay the bill on a date”. The matter has been reverberating on social media since yesterday and celebrities have also spoken out.

One of them was Jojo Todynho, who advised women to “cut Caios out of their lives”. The singer also stated that “being a woman is expensive” and “having a woman even more”.

In “Central Splash”, columnist Aline Ramos commented on the controversy and said that paying the bill is an independence of the female population.

Jojo joked about being a woman being expensive, but the issue of a woman working and having her money and not necessarily depending on a man to pay the restaurant bill is about independence. The restaurant is a detail.

After the negative repercussion of Caio Castro’s speech, the actor made a post on Instagram to justify himself. In the text, he said people got it wrong and asked that his speech be examined.

Aline Ramos also highlighted that paying the bill or sharing it on a date is something that also has to do with people’s financial conditions at that time.

I’m not going to be a fool to pay something to someone richer than me. That’s the truth.

‘Splash Center’

Run by Chico Barney on YouTube (and on TikTok and twitter) from Splash, Wednesday’s “Splash Show” has grown, got a new name and a near-primetime track just for it. At “Central Splash”, from Monday to Friday, always at 6 pm, the columnist joins colleagues Aline Ramos and Lucas Pasin to discuss everything that is happening in reality shows, TV and in the lives of celebrities and sub-celebrities.