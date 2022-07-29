Caixa finalizes FGTS profit distribution deposits; see how to check the balance | Economy

Workers can consult the value through the bank’s website, app or phonereproduction

Published 07/28/2022 16:05

Caixa Econômica Federal announced that it concluded the payment of R$ 13.2 billion related to the profit of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) for 2021. In total, 106.7 million workers had accounts linked to the FGTS with a balance in December 31 of last year and received the credit. The person can now verify that the amount has been deposited into the Fund’s account.

However, it is important to remember that the credit deposited by the FGTS profit in 2021 cannot be withdrawn. Withdrawals can only be made under the conditions provided by law: dismissal without just cause, retirement, purchase of a home and anniversary withdrawal.

Workers can check the FGTS balance and the credit amount on their linked account statement in the following ways: through the FGTS application; on the CAIXA website; through Internet Banking CAIXA, for the bank’s customers. CEF also provides the following contact numbers: 3004-1104 (capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800-726-0104 (other regions).

FGTS consultation through the application

1 – Open or update the FGTS app;

2 – Click on “Enter the application”;

3 – Enter the CPF and go to “Next”, then enter your password and click “Enter”;

4 – Click on the images requested by the app to confirm that you are not a robot;

5 – On the home page, below, go to “My FGTS”;

6 – On the next page, all the Guarantee Fund accounts will appear. To know the amount deposited in each, on each account; they appear in the following order: first the current or last company you worked for, then the others;

7 – Go to “View extract”;

8 – Then, the information “AC Cred Distr Result Base Year 12/2021” will appear with the amount distributed.

