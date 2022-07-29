Caixa financing for home ownership will have a reduction in interest

Caixa Econômica Federal announced last week the reduction of interest rates in the financing to the own homeusing the resources of the FGTS. The new rates will start at TR + 7.66% per year for properties with values ​​up to R$350,000. The reduction that was recorded is 1 pp compared to the previous rate.

For properties above R$ 350 thousand, where it is limited to the ceiling of the Housing Finance System, of R$ 1.5 million, the rate was reduced by 0.5%, about 8.16% per year + TR

This contracting of financing with the new rates needs two conditions: the person who is presenting a proposal must be in the pro-shareholder modality and also contract the credit until December 31 of this year.

The bank also announced that the financing quota for the pro-shareholder line was increased to about 80% of the property’s appraised value. For those who are pro-shareholders, it is allowed to finance new or used homes anywhere in Brazil with values ​​of up to R$ 1.5 million. This is the cheapest line of real estate credit that is not included in the Casa Verde e Amarela program.

In the pro-shareholder, it is necessary that the buyer of the property has at least three years of FGTS contribution and a balance of at least 10% of the value of the asset to be financed in their guarantee fund accounts.

The modality also requires that the buyer’s gross family income does not have a commitment of 30% of the installments for the financing. Efforts to increase funding for the pro-shareholder line have as a background a “leftover” of FGTS resources, because there was a very strong drop in the number of projects that were contracted by construction companies this year, amid soaring costs .