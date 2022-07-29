Calendar of the R$ 720 Grant is released; payments in AUGUST

Millions of vulnerable Brazilians will have access to the accumulation of two benefits from the federal government. Together, they can reach the value of R$ 720. We are talking about the increase in Brazil aid to R$ 600 and the gas ticket national, which can reach R$ 120 from the next installment.

The changes were confirmed by publishing the PEC Kamikaze, recently approved by the National Congress. It also includes the creation of aid for truck drivers and a benefit for taxi drivers. All measures are temporary and will last until December 2022.

Were payments early?

Yup. In an attempt to speed up the transfer of money to Brazilians, the federal government anticipated the Auxílio Brasil payment schedulewhich is also used for national gas voucher deposits – in this case, the frequency is bimonthly (every two months).

The decision was published in the form of a normative instruction in the Official Gazette of last Monday, 25th. The order of payments follows the end of the Social Registration Number (NIS).

New BRL 720 Grant calendar

In order not to miss any dates, see below the Aid Brasil calendar and gas voucher for the month of August:

Final benefit number Payday 1 august 09 two august 10 3 August 11th 4 August 12th 5 August 15th 6 August 16th 7 august 17 8 august 18 9 August 19th 0 August 22

It is worth remembering that deposits continue to happen normally, only the value will be updated. According to the government, the idea is to include, starting next month, new families in the programs that are currently on the waiting list to become beneficiaries.

In addition, the value of the gas voucher may change according to updates from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). This is because the value of the benefit takes into account the average price of a 13 kg gas cylinder sold in the country.