Can you change a 4G cell phone to ‘catch’ 5G?

The “pure” 5G arrived this Friday (29) in three more Brazilian cities: Belo Horizonte (MG), Porto Alegre (RS) and João Pessoa (PB). Earlier this month, he had been released in the city of Brasília.

This new technology allows downloads with speed 20 times faster than 4G. This is in the range of gigabits per second (capable of downloading movies in less than a minute) and a more stable connection. Because of its low latency, it is possible, for example, to play games on mobile on an equal footing with people who are on a fixed connection.

But most Brazilians still have a 4G cell phone. Is it possible to upgrade the device to take advantage of the new signal?

The answer is no. Cell phones that support 5G are those that already have this technology built into the device. It is part of your hardware, which cannot be swapped or “upgraded”.

It’s also no use trying to change the operator’s chip, warns Carlos Rafael, professor of information systems at ESPM (Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing).

“You can’t take a 4G cell phone and make it go as fast as 5G allows. The only way is with another device,” he points out.

Will 4G continue to work?

Yes, 4G cell phones will continue to work normally, even when 5G is already released on a large scale. “You’re just not going to get any benefit from it,” says Rafael.

5G-ready smartphones often say this on the box, in advertising campaigns, and often even in the name. “These are already enabled from the factory. If you already have them, just change the chip and start using 5G if there is a signal in your area”, explains Diogo Cortiz, professor of technology and design at PUC-SP.

It is worth mentioning, however, that Oi, Vivo and Claro have not yet specified whether there will be a need to change their chip (or even the data plan).

Is it worth switching?

Cortiz still doesn’t see much need to change the current device for another that supports the new network. “5G is not fully available. There are only a few small regions, still in a test scenario, of experimentation”, he evaluates.

For Rafael, if you live in a place that has or will have a 5G connection and your 4G connection is very unstable, it may be advantageous to migrate. However, it really depends on how you use your phone.

“If you use a lot of data, work on the street, need a high transfer rate and know you’re going to be somewhere with nice 5G coverage, then yes, you will have a gain”, he concludes.

Advantages of 5G

The new generation of data transmission is much faster and with less delays.

“So you’ll download much faster on your cell phone and watch series without many interruptions”, exemplifies Cortiz.

The main gain, however, is not for the final consumer, but for industry, health, business and smart cities.

“5G will allow the emergence of new applications that until today we were not able to develop because the connection was either slow or there were some delays that could be harmful, for example.”