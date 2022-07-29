Card revolving has already reached 364.0% in 2022

The average interest charged by banks on the revolving credit card rose by 4.9 percentage points from March to April.

According to the Central Bank, the average interest charged by banks on the revolving credit card rose by 4.9 percentage points from March to April. This news comes amid the accelerated increase in the Selic rate by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom). As a result, the revolving fee increased from 359.1% to 364.0% per year.

Along with the overdraft, the revolving credit card is an emergency credit modality widely used in times of financial difficulties.

In the case of credit card installments, the interest went from 171.7% to 175.1% per year. Taking into account the total interest on the credit card, which considers revolving and installment operations, interest rose from 73.6% to 76.2%.

According to a survey by the National Confederation of Shopkeepers and the Credit Protection Service (SPC) Brazil, most debts are currently with banks, with a growth of 24% compared to last year. Followed by water and electricity bills, with an increase of 4.5%. However, the communication sector recorded a drop in arrears, with 10% and commerce with 4%.

According to data from Serasa Experian, Brazil had 66.6 million people in default in May, the highest number of debtors since 2016, when the survey began.

Thus, the amount of debt reached R$ 278.3 billion, an average of R$ 4,179.50 per debt.

