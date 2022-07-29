Carlos Tramontina opens the game, tells how it was to leave Globo and reveals that he imposed two conditions: “Recognition”

Journalist Carlos Tramontina left TV Globo where he worked for more than four decades in April this year, when he was in charge of SPTV2. Decided to end the cycle in the house, he opened the game and revealed how the whole process for his departure took place and that he made two impositions on the direction. Tramontina said that the decision was matured over time and that everything was agreed with the direction.

“I was already saying that I wanted to rest and have a year of travel, do other things. I spoke to my director at the beginning of the year and I didn’t hide it from anyone… My idea was not to reach 80 years old and discover that ‘wow, I should have done that’. No, I want to go to such a place, I want to do such a thing”said the journalist in an interview with The Noite, by Danilo Gentili, which airs this Thursday (28).

However, after so many years at home dedicated to journalism, the former SPTV2 anchor revealed that he imposed two conditions on his departure: “I said ‘let’s talk. I want to impose two things. One: I want to leave without regret. Two: I want Globo to recognize my dedication. I left ‘on a good note’. Globo recognized, in different ways, and this is part of a confidential agreement, my dedication to the company”he revealed, confirming that everything happened without misunderstandings.

Accustomed to Carnival, the journalist did not want to lose the taste of Folia de Momo asked to leave the team right after an important moment: “I decided that I wanted to do Carnival, the investigation and I said ‘I want to be in the newspaper until the last moment’…. My departure was absolutely fine”confessed the journalist, revealing that he now intends to gradually invest in digital media.