Castilho says goodbye to Atltico and thanks: ‘Heavy shirt’

photo: Reproduction/Instagram Midfielder Guilherme Castilho agreed on his transfer from Atltico to Ceará

Sold to Ceará, midfielder Guilherme Castilho published a text, this Thursday (28), in farewell to Atltico. The 22-year-old player thanked the fans for the affection and the opportunity to wear such a “heavy shirt”. Check out the athlete’s words:

Today I end my cycle at Atltico with great satisfaction and honored to have worn such a heavy shirt. Club that opened doors for me, gave me the opportunity to grow and always trusted my work. Here’s my thanks to the board, the technical committee, the club’s employees, and all the teammates I worked with. I also thank the affection of the fans, who always welcomed me with open arms. ThanksRooster!”published Guilherme Castilho.

As reported by Atltico, the Ceará club will pay R$9.65 million for 65% of the player’s economic rights. Galo kept 20% of the rights, while Mirassol holds the remaining 15%.

Revealed by Atltico’s base categories, Guilherme Castilho stood out playing for Confiana and Juventude – both on loan. After his good performance in previous clubs, he was reinstated as a professional at Galo in early 2022, but he was unable to establish himself.

With the Atlético shirt, Castilho won two Minas Gerais Championships (2020 and 2022) and a Brazilian Supercup. There were nine games for the Galo professional, without goals or assists.