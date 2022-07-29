CBF decides to remove referees from the game between Flamengo and Athletico-PR for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

After the controversial bids of Flamengo and Athletico-PR, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, the CBF arbitration commission decided to remove the referees from the match. Luiz Flávio de Oliveira and Wagner Reway, who was on VAR, were included in the Referee Performance Assistance Program (PADA).

+ Who arrives and who leaves? Check out the coming and going of the market in Flamengo

Over the last few months, Luiz Flávio presented several controversial moves that resulted not only in the revolt of the athletes, but also of the fans. In Wednesday’s game, Fernandinho’s elbow went towards Filipe Luís’ face in a ball dispute.

+ Check and simulate the Brazilian Championship table

In other controversial moves, Gabigol landed a kick on Fernandinho, while Arrascaeta made a hard entry from behind on Erick. Both took only yellow. In the end, the referee decided to send off David Luiz after cursing reported in summary.

It is worth mentioning that, at no time, Wagner Reway suggested Luiz Flávio go to the VAR booth to analyze the bids. The referee only whistled one match in February, in the tie between Altos and Sport.

+ ANALYSIS: Flamengo does not transform dominance into a result, and the return game of the Copa do Brasil remains open

The CBF decided to put the two referees in a training period between the 1st and 5th of August, in three different venues. In addition to them, the commission will undergo practical training on a monthly basis with the staff.

Check the official note of the Brazilian Football Confederation

​

The CBF Refereeing Commission announces that referee Luiz Flávio de Oliveira and VAR Wagner Reway have been included in the Referee Performance Assistance Program (PADA). The decision was made after analyzing the performance of both during the match between Flamengo and Athletico Paranaense, for the Copa Intelbras do Brasil.

CBF reiterates its commitment to the modernization and constant development of refereeing in Brazilian football. Next Monday, the Commission starts an interseason that will bring together 95 referees from series A and B of the Brazilian Championship.

The training will take place between August 1st and 5th, in three different venues, and will include practical work in VAR simulators and on the playing field. Starting this month, the Commission will also carry out practical, face-to-face training with the staff on a monthly basis.