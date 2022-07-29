CBF releases VAR audios of the game between Flamengo and Athletico-PR

The confrontation between Flamengo and Atletico was marked by arbitration controversies. With complaints on both sides, the arbitration of Luiz Flávio de Oliveira and Wagner Reway was questioned a lot. In this way, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) released the VAR audios.

After review, VAR agreed with all refereeing decisions. Flamengo complained a lot about an elbow from Fernandinho on Filipe Luís, still in the first half. In addition, Rubro-Negro also takes a penalty on Léo Pereira, also played by the Athletico midfielder.

– Pulled the shirt up, small contact there and the player throws himself. No impact. Go ahead, Louis. No impact.

The game was marked by complaints (Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo)

On the visitors’ side, two bids were hotly contested. Like Flamengo, Athletico also complained of being sent off, this time from Gabigol, after kicking Fernandinho. In the second half, Arrascaeta entered with the stops on Erick, but had the same result of shirt 9. Both received the yellow card.

– Let me see the contact above, a little strong from behind. He withdraws the contact there, he has already played a little. Luiz, good decision, confirmed – said the VAR, in the bid of Arrascaeta.

Flamengo and Athletico will face each other again on August 18 in Curitiba. With a 0-0 tie at Maracanã, whoever wins at Arena da Baixada will qualify for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. The winner faces the best of the confrontation between São Paulo and América-MG.