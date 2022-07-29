Celebrating 20 years of life, CD Projekt RED is giving away gifts to fans of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 ⋆

For some time now, due to some problems, the CD Project RED ended up losing a lot of value in the market and its reputation is no longer what it used to be. Even so, we are talking about a developer that is completing 20 years of life and decided to celebrate the date by releasing some gifts for its fans. Generally speaking, we have special items related to The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077… let’s check it out?

If you pay a quick visit to GOGa store owned by CD Projekt RED, will be able to take a look at the so-called CDPR Goodies Collection, that is, a collection that the Polish developer created, with a view to celebrating its 20th anniversary. Unfortunately, this is not a game, but for those who enjoy The Witcher franchise and the controversial Cyberpunk 2077, the material will have some value. Generally speaking, we’re talking about a set of concept art, books, soundtracks, behind-the-scenes videos, wallpapers, posters, and more. In other words, the gift is worthy of the greatest collectors.

It is also worth noting that GOG is promoting some good promotions, with emphasis on campaigns related to excellent indie games, games from the Warhammer franchise and bundles from certain developers. Of course, there is always a chance that some free game will be released (as has been done by the store in recent times). So, it doesn’t hurt to take a look at the prices and keep following the news carefully. Remembering that we didn’t mention a deadline for the redemption of the CDPR Goodies Collection, but it’s always good to guarantee the material as soon as possible, in order not to let the window of opportunity close.

