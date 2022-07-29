Chay new on the Cruzeiro list to face Brusque

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Newly signed, Chay goes to the game against Brusque Coach Paulo Pezzolano defined Cruzeiro’s list of related teams for the game against Brusque, this Saturday, at 11 am, at the Augusto Bauer stadium, in Santa Catarina, for the 21st round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The main novelty in the relationship with 21 players is the forward Chay, who could make his debut for the celestial team in the match in Brusque.

The casualties for the match are defender Eduardo Brock, suspended, midfielder Willian Oliveira, midfielder Joo Paulo and forwards Jaj and Rafa SIlva, injured.

The likely lineup for Cruzeiro against Brusque should be Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Wagner Leonardo (Filipe Machado); Neto Moura, Pablo Siles, Geovane Jesus and Matheus Bidu; Bruno Rodrigues, Luvannor (Stnio) and Edu.

Cruzeiro is the leader of Serie B, with 45 points. J Brusque occupies the 12th place, with 23 points.