check out the main rules and learn how to REQUEST

Many entrepreneurs end up getting into a difficult financial situation after the coronavirus pandemic. Even with the market situation a little better, there are still people who haven’t established themselves.

In this way, the government helps these companies through the National Support Program for Micro and Small Enterprises (Pronampe). The initiative seeks to offer value with lower fees and better payment situations

Credits by Pronampe

On July 25th, loan contracts started by Pronampe entrepreneurs. Now small business owners can request credit amounts with interest below market values ​​and longer terms for making payments.

However, it is important to note that credit can only be used for business growth. Thus, it is possible to acquire new equipment, carry out renovations, pay salaries to employees, buy goods, among other purposes aimed at investing in the institution. It is strictly prohibited that the values ​​are used for distribution among business partners.

It is worth remembering that during the coronavirus pandemic the project had to undergo some changes to reach even more business owners. With them, more people could have access to values ​​and leave their companies open even in times of crisis.

new conditions

In July 2021, Pronampe became something permanent. However, this is not the only novelty implemented during the year. People who work as Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI) also joined the list of beneficiaries. Small business owners also joined.

Another modification of the new process was the need to provide information about the company to the Internal Revenue Service in order to be able to apply for the credit. Once this is done, the establishment is already released to go in search of the amounts.

credit payment

People who wish to opt for credits through Pronampe may pay the amounts in up to 48 installments. From all this time there will be about 11 months of grace period for the payment of the installments.

The interest charged to entrepreneurs will be the same as the current Selic rates, which reach 13.25%, plus 6%. Interested parties will have until December 31, 2024 to place their orders. The forecast is that the amounts released will reach R$ 50 billion in credit for entrepreneurs.

As mentioned, to participate it is necessary to share information with the Federal Revenue. To do so, simply access the e-CAC portal (https://cav.receita.fazenda.gov.br/) and select the “Authorize data sharing” tab.

