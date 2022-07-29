Chevrolet S10 “gringa” has a new generation and anticipates the future of the Brazilian pickup | releases

The Chevrolet S10 has a gringa “cousin”, Colorado. The two pickups share platform and part of the look. So, when one changes, it is a sign that the other must follow the evolution . This Thursday (28), Chevrolet presented the new generation of Colorado in the United States.

This can anticipate what the Brazilian pickup will have in the coming years, starting with the look. Until then, the two trucks had different designs, suitable for each market. The new generation, however, should bring the two models closer. Thus, the S10 can bring many Colorado traits – which is not exactly a negative thing.

THE new Colorado has robust lines, with the adoption of a high hood, square wheels and tapered headlights. It reminds us of Silverado, confirmed for Brazil in 2023, but it has its own identity.

At the rear, Chevrolet followed the trend of leaving the bucket lid with high-relief elements and cut-out taillights, as rivals Nissan Frontier, Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok recently did.

Compartment in the bucket lid is one of the novelties of the Chevrolet Colorado 2023

A curiosity is that the bucket lid now has an integrated stowage compartment and waterproof with 1.14 m wide and 10 cm deep. Access is only possible when the door is down.

THE cabin has been completely overhauled, with a finish that seems to have better quality materials. The design, on the other hand, has more horizontal and less rounded elements. There is now a choice of an eight-inch digital instrument panel, an 11.3″ multimedia center and more refined materials.

The parking brake becomes electronic. There are also two induction cell phone charging positions and USB ports.

Colorado 2023 cabin features electronic parking brake and 11.3-inch multimedia center

Items that are uncommon in pickup trucks of this size, such as ventilation vents for rear passengers and sunroof, are among the items available in some configurations.

Speaking of the Colorado line, there will be five versions: Work Truck, LT, Z71, ZR2 and Trail Boss. All come standard with blind spot and frontal collision alerts with automatic emergency braking, Lane Change Assistant with Departure Warning, automatic high beam headlights and adaptive cruise control.

Chevrolet Colorado is now offered with a standard engine and wheelbase

Regarding engines, Chevrolet has reduced the number of options to just one: 2.7 turbo four-cylinder gasoline. However, there are three different settings, depending on the version.

The versions Work Truck and LT will have 237 hp and 35.8 kgfm. Optionally, they can choose the configuration with 310 hp and 53.9 kgfm. This option is standard on the Z71 and Trail Boss catalogs.

already the ZR2 brings the same 310 hp, but with torque increased to 59.4 kgfm.

Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 has more torque than the other versions

According to Chevrolet, the 2.7 engine is more powerful than previous versions (2.8 petrol and V6 3.6 turbodiesel). The transmission is always an eight-speed automatic.

Another novelty is that the Colorado now has only double cab configuration with standard wheelbase (3.34 m). The length varies according to the version, reaching a maximum of 5.41 m. There are still five driving modes: Normal, Tow, Off-road, Terrain and Baja.

Chevrolet Colorado begins production in the United States only next year

Chevrolet Colorado begins production in the United States in the first half of 2023. The new generation of the S10 should only appear here at the turn of 2024.

That’s because the Chevrolet has two other pickups to launch in Brazil before the S10. The first is Montana, which will be shown later this year, but only hits stores in early 2023.

After that, it’s Silverado’s turn to return to Brazil. The biggest pickup of the brand around here will have a 6.2 V8 engine already present in the Camaro and should be sold in the ZR2 and High Country versions.