Chiquititas doc will open the other side of the coin

With several minutes of unpublished material, the documentary series on Chiquititas (SBT), version 1997-98-99-2000, won an impressive promotional trailer this Thursday (28/7). Entitled Years Later, the project was conceived by Argentine director and producer Cristian de Ciancio, who curiously was one of the telenovela’s cameramen and lived with the children from start to finish. The work, above all, will also explore a “dark” and traumatizing side of this story, where children lived the mourning of the end.

For the realization of this first major documentary record of the soap opera worldwide, Ciancio gathered a personal archive of the entire cast, including backstage images never seen before. Created by the renowned Cris Morena, the same of the Rebelde and Floribella phenomena, Chiquititas was a partnership between SBT and Telefé, which one day came to be considered one of the greatest powers in the field of children’s teledramaturgy.

CHIQUITITAS-6 ****Photo-cast-chiquititas At the age of 13, five years after running the program on TV Cultura, Fernanda was cast to play the young orphan Mili in the soap opera Chiquititas, shown by SBT. A true success, the telenovela revealed several talents, such as Fernanda Souza, Carla Dias, Jonatas Faro, Kayky Brito, Sthefany Brito, among others.Disclosure chiquititas Cast of Chiquititasreproduction Elisa Veeck, anchor of CNN Brasil, in Chiquititas and currently Elisa Veeck, anchor of CNN Brasil, in Chiquititas and currentlyInstagram/Play Chiquititas-RED Chiquititas on Legal SundaySBT / Reproduction Bruno Gagliasso in Chiquititas Actor participated in the last season of the soap opera, in the year 2000reproduction chiquititas Fernanda Souza, Aretha Oliveira, Francis Helena and Flávia Monteiro Chiquititas 2 Cast of ChiquititasDisclosure 0

Years Later, it has been carefully produced since 2019, however, even though it was ready since the beginning of this year, it continued to gain publicity on its own YouTube channel, today with more than 12 thousand subscribers.

The responsible production company is Bituin Filmes. Actors Nelson Freitas, Fernanda Souza, Bruno Gaglisso, Gisele Frade and Aretha Oliveira are just some of the names participating in the documentary, scheduled to premiere soon.

Details like the producers of the soap opera did to keep the audience’s breath from season to season, the constant change of actors, the return of children to Brazil, the explosion of characters as a commercial product and the end of a dream at each end of the story. , all of this will be deeply addressed in Years Later. Promise!

