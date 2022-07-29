Church leader is denounced for selling bleach to ‘cure’ Covid | World

reproduction/ABC American accused of selling bleach as a promise to cure serious diseases

Extradited from Colombia to the United States, American Mark Grenon, 64, made his first appearance in federal court on Thursday to respond to fraud charges for selling a toxic industrial-grade bleach as a cure for various diseases. , including Covid-19, cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s and autism.

The man’s trial, however, is not expected to take place until September. He had been imprisoned in Colombia since 2020 at the request of the American Justice.

The American’s three sons, Jordan, Jonathan and Joseph, are responsible for the same crime. The family, from the city of Bradenton, Florida, sold a product called Miraculous Mineral Solution (MMS). The substance contains sodium chloride and distilled water, which, if mixed as directed by the pastor, produce chlorine dioxide, a toxic bleach for industrial use.

Diarrhea, low blood pressure, vomiting are among the effects caused by the ingestion of the product. The US Department of Health claims to have received reports of hospitalizations and deaths caused by MMS consumption.

According to the complaint filed by the US Ministry of Justice, tens of thousands of boxes of the product were sold in the country. Sales were made through the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, an entity created by the family to market the product without having to respond to American legislation on the use of MMS.

The substance was manufactured by the family in a cabin in the backyard of Jonathan Grenon’s home in Bradenton. Thousands of MMS boxes were found at the scene by US authorities.

According to the Church’s own website, the entity was described as “a non-religious church”. The chemical solution was obtained through donations made to the institution based on predetermined amounts.

Enter the Last Second channel on Telegram and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.