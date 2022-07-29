Cillian Murphy changes the world in 1st teaser; Look

Oppenheimer, the new movie of Christopher Nolan, won today (28) its first teaser. The launch took place through this site, which customizes the preview for the time the Internet user accesses it.

The history of Oppenheimer Follow J. Robert Oppenheimer (Çillian murphy), an American physicist who became known as the “father of the atomic bomb”. The film will take place in a context in which he is war chief of the Los Alamos Laboratory in New Mexico during World War II, in which he developed the first nuclear weapons.

Nolan also penned the script, which is based on the biography of Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimerpublished in 2006.

The star-studded cast of Oppenheimer also includes Florence Pugh, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Josh Hartnett, Kenneth Branagh, Gary Oldman, Rami Malek, Gustaf Skarsgard, Dane DeHaan, Jason Clarke and Casey Affleckbetween others.

The film’s premiere was scheduled for July 20, 2023 in Brazil.

