Claudia Rodrigues’ girlfriend reveals that the doctor cried after the actress’s new exams

the businesswoman Adriane Bonatogirlfriend of Claudia Rodriguesspoke about the health status of the actress, who has multiple sclerosis, a neurological and autoimmune disease that she has been fighting since 2000.

In an interview with the newspaper Extra, Bonato said that Claudia underwent a series of tests in March, which surprised the doctors. They claim that the effects of multiple sclerosis are under control. “Four months ago, during the check-up, Claudinha’s doctor even cried. He said he was sending her painting to conferences to validate the analyzes with other doctors. Multiple sclerosis is a disease that is said to have no cure, but “my little one” is proving otherwise,” she said.

The businesswoman also celebrated the artist’s evolution: “She is living proof that it is possible. This is medicine, faith, love, the will to want to live”.

On Saturday, Adriane detailed the treatment based on cannabidiol, or CBD. According to her, Claudia Rodrigues was a guinea pig and became an example of the strength of the drug: “Claudia has already been a guinea pig for several medicines. She is registered with Anvisa, is authorized to carry cannabidiol because it is part of her treatment. And that doesn’t mean recreational use of marijuana, or that she got it from a dealer. That’s not it. It’s a medicinal use, it’s done in the laboratory.”

Illness

Claudia Rodrigues, who has multiple sclerosis, a neurological and autoimmune disease that she has struggled with since 2000, has had the help and support of Adriane Bonato since the beginning of her diagnosis, who has always been there in the most difficult moments. Due to the clinical condition, the artist had to get away from television and is undergoing medical follow-up to contain the advance and sequelae.