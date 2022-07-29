CNN presenter corrects journalist after saying “denigrate” and bolsonaristas get angry (video)

Alexandre Borges used the term “denigrate” when talking about the news of the day. edit

247 – During the live broadcast of the program CNN Express, presenter Evandro Cini scolded a broadcaster in Rio. Alexandre Borges used the term “denigrate” when talking about the news of the day.

When Borges finished speaking, Cini caught the journalist’s attention. “You used the term denigrate, which is not usual these days”, said the presenter, while Borges looked visibly embarrassed. “This is important to point out. We have to cut that word out, as it represents something negative, aimed at the black population. We have to cut it to have an increasingly respectful dialogue and discourse.”

Those who didn’t like the correction at all were the Bolsonaristas. Names such as Sergio Camargo, Adrilles Jorge, among other extremists, said that the action was a “mimimi” and criticized the broadcaster.

CNN Brasil: the communist scolding the “liberal”. Obs.: attention on Alexandre Borges’s face. pic.twitter.com/ZHRfvIXcRA CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING — Clark (@eusouoclark) July 27, 2022

