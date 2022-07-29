CNN presenter corrects journalist after saying “denigrate” and bolsonaristas get angry (video)

Alexandre Borges used the term “denigrate” when talking about the news of the day. edit
247 – During the live broadcast of the program CNN Express, presenter Evandro Cini scolded a broadcaster in Rio. Alexandre Borges used the term “denigrate” when talking about the news of the day.
When Borges finished speaking, Cini caught the journalist’s attention. “You used the term denigrate, which is not usual these days”, said the presenter, while Borges looked visibly embarrassed. “This is important to point out. We have to cut that word out, as it represents something negative, aimed at the black population. We have to cut it to have an increasingly respectful dialogue and discourse.”
Those who didn’t like the correction at all were the Bolsonaristas. Names such as Sergio Camargo, Adrilles Jorge, among other extremists, said that the action was a “mimimi” and criticized the broadcaster.
subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in several ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
support the 247