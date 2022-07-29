CNN presenter corrects journalist after saying “denigrate” and bolsonaristas get angry (video)

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 46 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on CNN presenter corrects journalist after saying “denigrate” and bolsonaristas get angry (video) 0 Views

Alexandre Borges used the term “denigrate” when talking about the news of the day. edit




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

In panties and top, Kelly Key flaunts toned curves in video sunbathing

Singer Kelly Key drew attention by showing her trained body in a video renewing her …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved