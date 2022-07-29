CNN presenter corrects journalist who said ‘denigrate’ and revolts bolsonaristas

This Thursday (28), the presenter of the program Expresso CNN, Evandro Cini, corrected live a speech by journalist Alexandre Borges, who used the word “denigrate” when discussing the news of the day. At the moment, Borges looked embarrassed while Cini corrected him.

“You used the term denigrate, which is unusual these days. This is important to point out. We have to cut that word out, as it represents something negative, aimed at the black population. We have to cut it to have an increasingly respectful and transparent dialogue and speech”, corrected the presenter.

Denegrir comes from the Latin “denigrare”, which means to make dark, to stain. It has nothing to do with skin color or times of slavery. Lacration of what he said and ass of what he heard and had to laugh that awkward laugh… pic.twitter.com/3YlGa6H2Rn — Renata Barreto (@renatajbarreto) July 28, 2022

However, the episode reverberated on social media and divided the opinion of netizens. Among the demonstrations, several Bolsonaristas took a stand against Evandro’s attitude, saying that it is a “sealing”. The pre-candidate for federal deputy, Sérgio Camargo (PL), also commented, saying that if elected, he will use the word in all his speeches.

”If elected federal deputy, I will use the word DENEGRIR in my speeches, statements, amendments, highlights, bills, requests, representations and any other official documents. I’m not a politically correct crib kitty. Enough of this stupidity!”, published Camargo.

If elected federal deputy, I will use the word DENEGRIR in my speeches, declarations, amendments, highlights, bills, requests, representations and any other official documents. I’m not a politically correct crib kitty. Enough of this stupidity! pic.twitter.com/PhJojGpMmu — Sérgio Camargo (@CamargoDireita) July 28, 2022

The left talks about mass extrication and “insignificant” theft in the Penal Code, but if you use the word denigrate and don’t agree with a man using a women’s bathroom, it gets ugly. They’ll want to cancel you and put you in jail. — Nikolas Ferreira (@nikolas_dm) July 28, 2022

When we say that a liberal is a communist’s condom, the clear example is below. https://t.co/Vhj1osTtKD — 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐚𝟖𝟒 (@Tropa_84) July 27, 2022

DENIERATE, DENIERATE, DENIERATE.

If you want me to stop using it, then create a law forbidding the use of that word. As long as it is not legally prohibited, I will continue to use it. And whoever doesn’t like it, let it go. https://t.co/MVNqfpATkQ — P3tru 🇺🇸 (@lfp3tru) July 28, 2022

Nothing can DENIGRIM the image of someone more than lowering their head to sealing. That sad

CAREER END, huh?! pic.twitter.com/CpuXE10aY7 — Henrique (@henriolliveira_) July 28, 2022

GloboNews commentator is corrected after using the term “denigrate”

About two months ago, the same case happened on a GloboNews live show. Journalist Carolina Cimenti was corrected by presenter Marcelo Cosme.

“We make slips sometimes, and we need to remember not to. You used a word we don’t use anymore: denigrate. As we have this freedom, I wanted to draw your attention so that you can apologize and not comment further on it”, said the presenter.

Then the journalist apologized and reiterated that she no longer uses the word. However, after the repercussion of the event at the time, the DPU (Public Defender’s Office) itself spoke out, explaining why, even though the term is not directly linked to slavery and has another meaning derived from Latin, it is still a expression considered racist.

Many of these expressions associate the word negro or preto with bad things. Others, such as “white envy”, make good associations with light-skinned people. Recently, a journalist apologized live for using the word “denigrate” when she could have used another term. — Public Defender’s Office – DPU (@dpuoficial) May 26, 2022

