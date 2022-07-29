CNN presenter corrects journalist who said ‘denigrate’ and revolts bolsonaristas

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on CNN presenter corrects journalist who said ‘denigrate’ and revolts bolsonaristas 1 Views

CNN presenter corrects journalist after using the term “denigrate”. Image: Reproduction.

This Thursday (28), the presenter of the program Expresso CNN, Evandro Cini, corrected live a speech by journalist Alexandre Borges, who used the word “denigrate” when discussing the news of the day. At the moment, Borges looked embarrassed while Cini corrected him.

“You used the term denigrate, which is unusual these days. This is important to point out. We have to cut that word out, as it represents something negative, aimed at the black population. We have to cut it to have an increasingly respectful and transparent dialogue and speech”, corrected the presenter.

However, the episode reverberated on social media and divided the opinion of netizens. Among the demonstrations, several Bolsonaristas took a stand against Evandro’s attitude, saying that it is a “sealing”. The pre-candidate for federal deputy, Sérgio Camargo (PL), also commented, saying that if elected, he will use the word in all his speeches.

”If elected federal deputy, I will use the word DENEGRIR in my speeches, statements, amendments, highlights, bills, requests, representations and any other official documents. I’m not a politically correct crib kitty. Enough of this stupidity!”, published Camargo.

GloboNews commentator is corrected after using the term “denigrate”

About two months ago, the same case happened on a GloboNews live show. Journalist Carolina Cimenti was corrected by presenter Marcelo Cosme.

“We make slips sometimes, and we need to remember not to. You used a word we don’t use anymore: denigrate. As we have this freedom, I wanted to draw your attention so that you can apologize and not comment further on it”, said the presenter.

Then the journalist apologized and reiterated that she no longer uses the word. However, after the repercussion of the event at the time, the DPU (Public Defender’s Office) itself spoke out, explaining why, even though the term is not directly linked to slavery and has another meaning derived from Latin, it is still a expression considered racist.

Join our WhatsApp group by clicking this link

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Julia Dalavia gets a statement from Lucas Leto, the Marcelo of ‘Pantanal’

Lucas Leto, who plays the character Marcelo in “Pantanal” (TV Globo), made a statement to …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved