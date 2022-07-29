Cold front advances through SC with scary winds

The cold front that will bring temperatures down in Santa Catarina from this Friday (29) entered the state, on Thursday night (28), with strong gusts of wind and rain.

In Chapecó, the Military Fire Department reported that until 10 pm there were no occurrences related to bad weather. At 10 pm, about three thousand units were without power. Strong gusts of wind hit the city.

In the municipality of Itá, firefighters were called to remove a tree that had fallen near a viewpoint at around 9:45 pm. There was also a tree fall on SC-157 with partial obstruction of the highway.

On SC-283, in Seara, another tree fell from the highway, as well as on Linha Gavião, between Planalto Alegre and Águas de Chapecó. On SC-135, in Tangará, the same situation is also observed.

In Campos Novos, there are reports of roofing in some locations, according to residents. In the Aparecida neighborhood, a tree fell on a residence, according to firefighters. There are no reports of injuries.

The same situation in the city of Lages where a tree fell on Rua Aliados Futebol Clube, in the Santa Monica neighborhood. Firefighters were called at 9:40 pm. More than 14 thousand consumer units were without electricity until 10 pm in 21 municipalities in the region.

SC on alert

The Civil Defense of Santa Catarina issued three meteorological warnings this Thursday warning of the occurrence of storms, intense winds, rough seas, surf, coastal flooding and a sharp decline in temperatures.

The approach and passage of a cold front through Santa Catarina, causes the return of rains to the state between the night of this Thursday and throughout the morning of this Friday. The alerts point to moderate to strong wind gusts in Santa Catarina. It is also expected rough seas and surf until next Saturday (30).

“We have a front approaching, mainly in the border regions with Rio Grande do Sul, which causes moderate rains throughout the state, with electrical discharges”, highlights the Civil Defense chief meteorologist, Murilo Fretta. “After that, a polar air mass drops temperatures over the next few days, including negative temperatures.”

To complete the “climate combo”, an intense mass of cold and dry air causes a sharp decline in temperatures in the state of Santa Catarina, in the early hours of Friday. According to the Civil Defense, the lowest temperatures will be observed at dawn on Friday and dawn on Saturday.

“The polar air mass moves away and we will have a rise in temperatures again from Tuesday, August 2nd”, adds Murilo Fretta.