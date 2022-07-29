Colombia and Venezuela to resume diplomatic relations and appoint new ambassadors | World

The future government of Colombia and Venezuela will appoint ambassadors to the capitals of the two countries, after years without diplomatic relations, and will work to strengthen security on the border they share, officials said on Thursday (28).

The plan to appoint ambassadors was laid out in a joint statement by Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Carlos Faria and Álvaro Leyva, nominated for Foreign Minister by Colombia’s next president, Gustavo Petro, after a meeting in the border city of San Cristóbal. .

Colombia elects first leftist president Gustavo Petro

Petro, who will become Colombia’s first leftist president on Aug.

Colombia and Venezuela share a 2,219 km border, which has been the scene of conflicts between armed groups, including the National Liberation Army (ELN) and FARC dissidents. Due to the lack of security, there is concern about illegal activities, such as kidnapping and drug trafficking.

The authorities expressed “willingness to progress with a work agenda for the gradual normalization of bilateral relations, starting on August 7, with the appointment of ambassadors and other diplomatic and consular officials,” Leyva told reporters.

Leyva added that they also emphasized the “willingness to adopt a joint effort to ensure security and peace on the border between our two countries.”

Faria said the meeting was “historic” and confirmed that they had discussed “the gradual opening of the border”.