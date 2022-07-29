Comedian says he received a proposal of R$ 3 million for sex

Comedian Bruna Louise, 37, the first Brazilian to have a stand-up show on Netflix, said she received a millionaire proposal to have sex from a follower on Instagram, which she assured was “not worth it”, as her performance on sex is not all that.

During her participation in the podcast “Ticaracaticast”, Louise said that “she is crazy for everything”, and cited the case of the admirer who offered her R$ 3 million to have sex. According to the comedian, this actually happened, but she didn’t accept it because she would throw her “ruler there” up there, and she would start to wonder how she will “give it away for free” after this proposal.

“There’s crazy for everything. There’s a guy on Instagram that he offered me R$3 million to have sex with me. I answered him and wanted to know: ‘For God’s sake, is it R$3 million or is it real estate bank money? Then he: ‘Bruna, it’s real, I’m not here to offend you’. I said: ‘my son, R$ 3 million doesn’t offend anyone'”, he began.

“Guys, R$ 3 million isn’t even prostitution, it’s a coup, really. And I can’t say to this man that it’s not worth, putting together all the little holes I have, it’s not worth, there’s no performance, I’m not that transarina there” , she added, noting that she was advised by the people to whom she told the story to accept the proposal.