Consignado do Auxílio Brasil should be launched between August and September

The payroll loan, automatically deducted from the payroll, is expected by many users of Auxílio Brasil

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank customer gets a tattoo to thank the limit of R$ 50

The payroll loan is automatically deducted from the payroll. So far, this modality is available to retirees, pensioners and civil servants, but this may change soon. This is because there is a forecast that Auxílio Brasil users can contract this type of credit between August and September.

The information was released by the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo, which states that the Federal Government’s plan is to delay the release of the loan long enough to grant the money to citizens closer to the elections.

The presidential election will take place in October. Planalto has in mind that releasing the money now would make people forget about President Jair Bolsonaro at the time of voting. It should be noted that, officially, the government neither confirms nor denies the strategy.

Auxílio Brasil: loan is part of a package of government initiatives

Provisional Measure No. 1,106 is part of a package of initiatives announced by the Federal Government to boost the country’s economy. However, the payroll loan from Auxilio Brasil is not yet being offered.

The MP signed by the president also increased the assignable margin for the other categories, going from 35% to 40%. The government determined that 5% of the new payroll loan margin may be used to withdraw and pay amounts due for credit card expenses. The remainder (35%) is for personal loans.

Caixa is paying R$ 1,212 to some people: See who receives

Auxílio Brasil payroll loan: organizations fear users will become indebted

Although some people criticize the Union for not having released the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan, there are those who believe and defend that the credit should not be granted at any time.

Civil society organizations have already released official documents requesting that the MP, which creates the right to credit, not proceed. According to what is pointed out, the release of the payroll loan for a more vulnerable group can harm people.

The fear is that users ask for the money only to pay off monthly emergencies or buy basic items. In the following months, these people will receive less in Auxílio Brasil due to discounts. In this way, the debts would continue and the possibility of paying them would be reduced.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com