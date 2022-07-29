Corinthians closes the first half of 2022 in blue; club prev highest revenue year in history

Corinthians has already closed the numbers for the first half and the final result was positive. The report of My Helm found that the club closed with a surplus of R$ 2 million. It is the third consecutive semester in the blue – precisely the third under the management of the new administration.

The result is being greatly celebrated by the board, mainly due to the fact that the main revenue is expected for the second half of the year. . The Brasileirão TV quota will be paid by TV Globo at the end of the competition, at the end of November.

The document with the balance sheet details is already being analyzed by the Fiscal Council and, subsequently, will be passed on to the Guidance Council. After the verification of the two bodies, the same will be published on the official website for access by the fans.

Biggest revenue in history

Corinthians’ board of directors expects to close the 2022 fiscal year with the highest revenue in history. The portal My Helm found that the club’s projection is that the value is between R$ 600 million and R$ 700 million.

This will be possible due to the success on the field, with goals already achieved beyond what was budgeted – Copa do Brasil and Libertadores were foreseen in the budget until the round of 16. In addition, Corinthians has raised more than R$100 million from the sales of João Victor, Gabriel Pereira and Éderson.

Corinthians’ highest operating revenue, until then, was recorded last year. In 2021, it raised BRL 502.6 million. The net surplus was BRL 5.7 million and the club’s global debt, which was BRL 949 million in 2020, dropped to BRL 912 million.

