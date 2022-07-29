Corinthians has already received two installments referring to the naming rights of Neo Qumica Arena; see values

Corinthians has already received two installments from Hypera Pharma referring to the naming rights of the Arena. The pharmaceutical group agreed to purchase the name of the alvinegro stadium in September 2020 and uses it with one of its companies, Neo Química. Until the moment, around R$ 36 million were paid by the group.

According to the My Timon, the first installment was paid in two parts. The first half at the signing of the contract in 2020. Subsequently, with the retraction of the pandemic, the other 50% in September 2021. The total value of this first payment was approximately R$ 16 million.

The second installment referring to the name of the alvinegro stadium was honored this year, more precisely at the beginning of 2022. The amount deposited directly to the fund that manages the stadium was around R$ 20 million. Added together, then, the installments have already guaranteed about R$ 36 million to the Arena’s coffers.

Corinthians and the fund that manages the stadium will still receive another 18 annual installments during the partnership with Hypera Pharma. In 2020, the agreement was closed for 20 years and a total of BRL 300 million. The announcement, by the way, was made on the day of Timão’s birthday, September 1, with a big party at the stadium that has since been called Neo Química Arena.

The agreement with Hypera Pharma initially provided for annual payments of R$ 15 million. The amount, however, has an adjustment provided for in the contract based on the IGP-M (General Price Index – Market). Because of this, the two amounts already paid were above R$ 15 million.

Also because of this calculation, Corinthians is already working internally with the possibility of the stadium’s naming rights yielding total revenue above R$ 400 million after the end of the 20-year agreement.

This is not the only good news involving Neo Química Arena’s values ​​this week. Corinthians confirmed, last Monday, that it signed an agreement with Caixa Econômica Federal to settle the stadium’s debt. The bank was responsible for the loan, via BNDES, for the construction of the alvinegra house.

