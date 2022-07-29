Corinthians returns to CT after stumbling in the Copa do Brasil and starts preparing to face Botafogo

After the 2-0 defeat to Atlético-GO, in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians represented itself at CT Joaquim Grava on Thursday morning. Timão is getting ready to face Botafogo on Saturday, at 7pm, for the Brasileirão.
As usual, the players who were on the field for more than 45 minutes on Wednesday, against Atlético-GO, remained inside the CT Joaquim Grava. There, they performed physical recovery work.
The other players performed a warm-up and, later, did some ball possession work on a reduced field. The coach Vítor Pereira also commanded an activity of passes, launches and finalizations.
Corinthians will still have one more day to prepare for the match against Botafogo. Timão returns to the CT this Friday afternoon, when the preparation for the confrontation ends.
The match against Botafogo marks the beginning of the return of the Brasileirão 2022. So far, Timão has won ten wins, five draws and four defeats in the first 19 rounds of the championship. The team has 35 points and is in second place in the table.
Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship
See also all the rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.
See more at: Corinthians Training, Corinthians Cast, Brazilian Championship, Vtor Pereira, Corinthians x Botafogo and Neo Qumica Arena.