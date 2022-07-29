Corinthians returns to CT after stumbling in the Copa do Brasil and starts preparing to face Botafogo

After the 2-0 defeat to Atlético-GO, in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians represented itself at CT Joaquim Grava on Thursday morning. Timão is getting ready to face Botafogo on Saturday, at 7pm, for the Brasileirão.

As usual, the players who were on the field for more than 45 minutes on Wednesday, against Atlético-GO, remained inside the CT Joaquim Grava. There, they performed physical recovery work.

The other players performed a warm-up and, later, did some ball possession work on a reduced field. The coach Vítor Pereira also commanded an activity of passes, launches and finalizations.

Corinthians will still have one more day to prepare for the match against Botafogo. Timão returns to the CT this Friday afternoon, when the preparation for the confrontation ends.

The match against Botafogo marks the beginning of the return of the Brasileirão 2022. So far, Timão has won ten wins, five draws and four defeats in the first 19 rounds of the championship. The team has 35 points and is in second place in the table.

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st palm trees 39 19 11 6 two 31 13 18 68 2nd Corinthians 35 19 10 5 4 24 19 5 61 3rd Fluminense 34 19 10 4 5 29 20 9 60 4th Atlético-MG 32 19 8 8 3 27 20 7 56 5th Atletico-PR 31 19 9 4 6 24 20 4 54 6th Flamengo 30 19 9 3 7 26 18 8 53 7th International 30 19 7 9 3 27 20 7 53 8th Red Bull Bragantino 27 19 7 6 6 30 23 7 47 9th saints 26 19 6 8 5 22 16 6 46 10th Sao Paulo 26 19 5 11 3 28 24 4 46 11th Botafogo 24 19 7 3 9 19 24 -5 42 12th Ceará 24 19 5 9 5 20 19 1 42 13th coritiba 22 19 6 4 9 22 30 -8 39 14th Goiás 22 19 5 7 7 21 25 -4 39 15th America-MG 21 19 6 3 10 13 22 -9 37 16th Hawaii 21 19 6 3 10 20 30 -10 37 17th cuiabá 20 19 5 5 9 14 20 -6 35 18th Atlético-GO 17 19 4 5 10 18 28 -10 30 19th Youth 16 19 3 7 9 16 32 -16 28 20th Strength 15 19 3 6 10 15 23 -8 26

