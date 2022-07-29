Coritiba travels with Willian Farias and a pair of reinforcements to face Goiás; see related | coritiba

Coritiba traveled with news on the list of related teams to face Goiás, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship. The game will be on Saturday, at 16:30, in Serrinha.
Coach Gustavo Morínigo listed 23 players, including Uruguayan midfielder Jesús Trindade and Paraguayan striker Hernán Pérez, a duo recently signed by Coxa. The tendency is for them to start at the bank. Jesús Trindade has not played since May, while Pérez has not played since November 2021.
Alviverde also has the return of midfielder Willian Farias, who is back from suspension. On the other hand, midfielder Thonny Anderson is out after being sent off in the last match, against Cuiabá.
A probable Coritiba is Alex Muralha; Matheus Alexandre, Henrique, Luciano Castán and Egídio; Willian Farias, Bernardo (Bruno Gomes or Val) and Régis; Alef Manga, Léo Gamalho and Igor Paixão.
The dispute is open in midfield, as midfielder Bruno Gomes debuted well against Cuiabá and could win the spot as a starter for the first time. He disputes position with Bernardo and Val, who formed the midfield duo at the beginning.
- See what’s new from Coritiba on Twitter
- Follow GE/PR on Facebook
Willian Farias is one of the novelties in Coritiba — Photo: Felipe Dalke/Coritiba
In addition to Thonny Anderson, suspended, Coritiba still doesn’t have goalkeeper Gabriel Vasconcelos (injured). Left-back Diego Porfírio, right-back Warley, midfielder Robinho and forward Fabrício Daniel are in the transition phase.
See the related list:
- goalkeepers: Alex Muralha and Rafael William;
- Sides: Egídio, Guilherme Biro, Matheus Alexandre, Nathanael and Nathan Mendes;
- Defenders: Guillermo, Henrique, Luciano Castan and Márcio Silva;
- steering wheels: Bernardo, Bruno Gomes, Val and Willian Farias;
- Socks: Jesus Trindade and Regis;
- Attackers: Adrián Martinez, Alef Manga, Hernán Pérez, Hugo, Igor Paixão and Léo Gamalho.
- Goiás x Coritiba: 07/30, Saturday, 16:30 – Haile Pinheiro
- coritiba x Santos: 08/08, Monday, 20h – Couto Pereira
- coritiba x Atlético-MG: 08/14, Sunday, 11 am – Couto Pereira
- Fluminense x Coritiba: 20/08, Saturday, 20:30 – Maracanã
- coritiba x Avail: 08/27, Saturday, 16:30 – Couto Pereira
More sports news from Paraná at ge.globo/pr