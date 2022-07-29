Country created 277 thousand formal jobs in June, says government

Brazil opened 277,944 formal jobs in June, according to data from the Caged (General Registry of Employed and Unemployed) released today by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. The number is the difference between 1,898,876 new hires and 1,620,932 dismissals registered in the month.

This is the third straight month of growth. The average admission salary also rose: in June, the new hire received, on average, R$ 1,922.77, an increase of 0.68% in relation to the previous month.

In 2022, the balance is 1,334,791 jobs, resulting from 11,633,347 admissions and 10,298,556 dismissals.

The result, however, represents a drop compared to June last year, when 317,812 formal vacancies were created. In all, in the first half of 2022, the balance was 1,334,791 new vacancies. In the same period in 2021, 1,478,997 formal posts were created.

The financial market already expected a new advance in employment, but the result came above the median of the estimates of analysts consulted by the agency Estadão Conteúdo. The forecast was that the net opening would be between 200,000 and 300,000 jobs in the month.

The ministry also revised down the previous month’s data from 277,018 to 274,582 vacancies. The folder said it can adjust the numbers for any month since January 2020, as the data is provided by companies, which can make out-of-date statements of up to 12 months and exclusions that can reach January 2020.

All sectors had a positive balance

All sectors had a positive balance in the month, says the federal government. The services area was the one that opened the most posts, with 124,534 new contracts.

See the results below:

Services: 124,534 new vacancies;

Trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles: 47,176 new vacancies;

General industry: 41,517 new vacancies;

Agriculture, livestock, forestry, fishing and aquaculture: 34,460 new vacancies;

Construction: 30,257 new vacancies.

Division by region

In the division by Brazilian regions, the five showed a positive balance in the generation of new vacancies, with the Southeast region with the highest number of new vacancies, and the North with the highest growth. See the results below:

Southeast (+137,228 posts, +0.64%);

Northeast (+52,122 posts, +0.77%);

Midwest (+34,263 posts, +0.94%);

South (+31,774 stations, +0.40%);

North (+21,780 stations, +1.10%).

average salary goes up

According to data released today by the government, the average admission salary in June was R$ 1,922.77 in the national territory. Compared to the previous month, there was a real increase of R$ 12.99, a gain of 0.68%.

Four of the five sectors recorded a rise in wages. The only one with a negative variation was agriculture. Below is the relative variation of the average salary by sector:

General industry: R$ 1,991.28 (+2.30%);

Construction: BRL 1,988.95 (+1.33%);

Sale, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles: R$ 1,663.45 (+0.48%);

Services: BRL 2,048.46 (+0.26%);

Agriculture, livestock, forestry production, fishing and aquaculture: R$ 1,669.68 (-0.03%).

*With Estadão Content