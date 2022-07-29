Cristiano Ronaldo is out of Manchester United’s friendly against Atletico Madrid | english football

This Saturday (30), Manchester United face Atletico Madrid, in Oslo, Norway, in the penultimate pre-season friendly of the Red Devils. And Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined his teammates just this week as he was in Portugal trying to leave the club, as he wants to play in the next edition of the Champions League, was left out of the list of related coach Erik Ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo tries to leave Manchester United this season – Photo: Reuters

According to The Athletic website, Cristiano Ronaldo’s manager, Jorge Mendes, is still in Manchester in contact with United’s management to seek a friendly exit for the 37-year-old Portuguese star.

Atletico Madrid, by the way, would be one of the clubs where CR7 could transfer, but, in a friendly this week, the Colchoneros fans put up a banner making it very clear that the striker – idol of rival Real Madrid – was not welcome. .

In addition to CR7, the Dutch coach did not relate to the clash against Atletico Madrid – for different reasons – defender Raphael Varane and full-backs Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The reinforcements Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez are on the list of 21 players who traveled to the Norwegian capital.

Despite being out of the game against Atletico Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo is not a card out of work for coach Erik Ten Hag and, thus, he could be present in the last friendly of the Red Devils’ pre-season, against Rayo Vallecano, at Old Trafford.

See the list of Manchester United related

goalkeepers: David de Gea, Tom Heaton, Matej Kovar

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Ethan Laird, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Alex Telles

Midfielders: Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, James Garner, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Donny van de Beek