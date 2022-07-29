Cristiano Ronaldo would have offer in the hands of rival club and has already warned Manchester United, says tabloid

Player appears to be determined to leave Old Trafford this transfer window

Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to leave Old Trafford this summerafter negotiations with the Manchester United failed to convince the 37-year-old forward to stay at the club.

according to the tabloid The Sun, Ronaldo and his agent, Jorge Mendes, said in a meeting with United officials that they already have an offer in their handsbut that the amount requested in the transfer should be lower.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

The club refused the request and said it would not let the Portuguese leave. Another refusal of red devils was that the leaders should release him free of charge for his ‘loyalty’ to the club at various times.

the new technician Erik ten Hag tried to persuade Ronaldo to reconsider his decision after presenting his project to the Portuguese internationalbut it seems United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League remains crucial. Ronaldo still has a year on his contract, but decided at the meeting to terminate it.

the former star of Real Madrid and gives Juventus scored 18 goals in 30 games in Premier League last season and was named the league’s Team of the Year.

Madrid’s athletic, Chelsea and Bayern Munchen were all linked to Ronaldo at some point. However, Atletico president Enrique Cerezo called such a move “practically impossible”, while sources told ESPN earlier this month that the London club had ruled out the star. Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn also said the club is not interested as Ronaldo would “not fit in with our philosophy”.