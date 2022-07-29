Cruzeiro makes new agreement with Rafael Cabral, and goalkeeper stays at the club – Rádio Itatiaia

Even coveted by Italian football and the national market, goalkeeper Rafael Cabral will remain at Cruzeiro. According to Itatiaia, the announcement should be made this Friday (29). The deal was made official by the club this morning!

The celestial board did not measure efforts, worked well, ensured the permanence of shirt 1, which was valued at the club for all the leadership it has on the field and above-average performances, as in the last game against Bahia, for the first round of the return. from Serie B.

Rafael Cabral received a proposal from Sampdoria (ITA) two weeks ago and heavy attacks from São Paulo, which is looking for a goalkeeper, because of Jandrei’s injury.

The Italians’ offer was rejected, even though the goalkeeper was entitled to 50% of the amount of the termination penalty that would be paid by the Genoese club. Rafael Cabral was Sampdoria’s goalkeeper in the 2018/2019 season and in the minds of the Italians he would be a fundamental part of the competitions.

In relation to São Paulo, the onslaughts were more recent. Tricolor Paulista, at the request of Rogério Ceni, made a recent proposal. The Morumbi team also tried young John, from Santos, but the option for Rafael Cabral arose because of “cost-benefit”, according to a source close to the São Paulo leaders told Itatiaia.

São Paulo saw Rafael Cabral with the necessary experience for Série A when the São Paulo team lost Jandrei with a fracture in one of the vertebrae of his spine. The injury was detected this week.

Rafael Cabral new Cruzeiro reference

Rafael Cabral has 37 appearances with the Cruzeiro shirt. Without Eduardo Brock on the field, he is Paulo Pezzolano’s captain. The goalkeeper arrived under the suspicion of the fan, after Fábio, record player in the celestial club and idol, left the team by decision of the managers of the SAF.

The duel against Remo, when he defended four penalties and took Cruzeiro to the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, was the watershed for shirt 1.

“Of the four penalties, two I studied and, statistically, they went where I went. Two others we didn’t have video, one was among them. I knew I had to take it, the responsibility was with whoever hit it. I was at peace there, I said the prayer, I read the movement of the foot, of the body, thank God it worked, I was able to take this penalty, it worked for us”, said Rafael in an interview with the show Behind the scenes on May 17th.

Goalkeeper with Serie A face

In addition to all the quality in the season, Rafael Cabral is considered a reference for the team that fights to return to the elite of Brazilian football. The player said that he will give his life for this achievement and believes that the commitment of the squad is being fundamental in this outstanding campaign of Cruzeiro.

“I’m a guy who has difficulty dealing with an accommodating player, and I don’t see that here, I see dedicated, humble, hardworking players. The management of the club is excellent. A project was presented to me, one thing is in practice, another in theory. When I got here, over the months it’s better than I imagined, than what was presented to me. I see happy employees at the club. That’s what I said after the game, I’m not the one who saved the penalties, there’s the guy from the staff, there’s the guy who made the video, there’s a lot of people behind that make it possible for us to do the work (…) I believe 1000 % that we will rise, I believe with all my heart. It’s not on the microphone that we’re going to go up, we’ve been talking a lot, I see a humble profile. If our group continues with this winning mentality of never being satisfied, I believe 100% that we will go up”, he concluded.