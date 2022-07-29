Cruzeiro vs Abel Braga: Justice sets deadline for club to pay debt or give guarantees to former coach | cruise

Abel Braga won the case in Cruzeiro’s collection of non-compliance with an agreement approved by the Court, and the club will have 15 days to pay R$ 827 thousand or guarantee the value to the former coach.

The amount refers to an agreement made between the parties last year, almost two years after Abel Braga spent time at Toca da Raposa. He worked at Cruzeiro in the second half of 2019, the year in which the team was relegated to Série B do Brasileiro.

According to the former coach’s complaint, the agreement provided for the payment of R$ 726 thousand in 11 installments (see details at the end of the article), but Cruzeiro would have paid only the first two, each in the amount of R$ 3,288.62, leaving, therefore, a debt of R$ 719 thousand. The amount given to the case, in excess of R$ 820 thousand, includes interest.

1 of 3 Abel Braga passed by Cruzeiro in 2019 — Photo: Vinnicius Silva/ Cruzeiro Abel Braga passed through Cruzeiro in 2019 — Photo: Vinnicius Silva/ Cruzeiro

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

According to the lawsuit, Abel Braga had a salary of BRL 360,000 and did not receive any amounts at the end of November 2019. The first agreement between the parties was signed in July 2020, with a renegotiation on August 29, 2019. last year.

>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

After Abel went to court to collect payment for the agreement that was not fulfilled by Cruzeiro, the club requested that the process be extinguished, on the grounds that it would have expired, two years after the professional left Toca da Raposa. Argument rejected by the judge.

Cruzeiro also asked for the benefit of free justice, but was also not answered.

– I deny the benefits of free justice to the defendant, insofar as it does not prove, in the 2022 financial year, the financial insufficiency, and it cannot be assumed that in the current year there will be the same situation presented by the attached documents that refer to previous years – decided the judge.

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and Sportv

The agreement between Cruzeiro and Abel, in the amount of BRL 726,050.00, in 2021

5 installments of BRL 3,288.62, the first maturing on 08/25/2021;

11 monthly installments of BRL 56,270.76, as of January 25, 2022;

1 installment in the amount of BRL 26,308.54, due on 12/25/2022