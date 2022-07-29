Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Holds Up After Biggest Daily Gain in 6 Weeks; Ethereum pulls up to 35% soar in altcoins

Ethereum’s strongest rally between yesterday and today caused more than $200 million in liquidations from traders betting against the cryptocurrency’s rise – 72% of positions in the futures market.
In addition, the ETH jump helps to pull altcoins with better results this morning, as is the case of the 35% soaring of the Lido token (LIDO), belonging to a platform that intermediates staking (crypto deposit with yield in contract). smart) on a parallel Ethereum network that no longer works with the conventional mining engine.
The optimism is linked to the expectation of success of the update called “Merge”, scheduled to take place in the week of September 19th. The change will combine the staking network with the current one, converting Ethereum into a greener blockchain, with 99% less energy consumption.
Jumping 25% today is also Ethereum Classic (ETC), an old version of Ethereum that was left behind after a hack in 2015. Recently, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin encouraged miners who were dissatisfied with the update to migrate to the “classic”, which will maintain the common block validation system.
No crypto in the 100 with the highest market cap has seen a drop in the last 24 hours.
|cryptocurrency
|Price
|Change in the last 24 hours
|Bitcoin (BTC)
|US$ 22,958.21
|+7.7%
|Ethereum (ETH)
|US$ 1,618.22
|+10.9%
|Binance Coin (BNB)
|US$ 266.90
|+5.7%
|XRP (XRP)
|US$ 0.354735
|+5.3%
|Cardano (ADA)
|US$ 0.499517
|+7%
Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:
|cryptocurrency
|Price
|Change in the last 24 hours
|Read (READ)
|$2.03
|+35%
|Synthetic (SNX)
|$3.73
|+26%
|Celsius (CEL)
|$1.15
|+25.4%
|Bitcoin Gold (BTG)
|$27.36
|+25.4%
|Ethereum Classic (ETC)
|US$ 33.92
|+24.8%
Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed on the last trading session:
|ETF
|Price
|Variation
|Hashdex NCI (HASH11)
|BRL 21.00
|+8.24%
|Hashdex BTCN (BITH11)
|BRL 28.48
|+5.28%
|Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11)
|BRL 24.68
|+14.1%
|Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11)
|BRL 24.19
|+15.74%
|Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311)
|BRL 19.80
|+3.39%
|QR Bitcoin (QBTC11)
|BRL 7.60
|+7.19%
|QR Ether (QETH11)
|BRL 6.08
|+10.34%
|QR DeFi (QDFI11)
|BRL 4.60
|+14.71%
|Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11)
|BRL 5.75
|+4.54%
|Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11)
|BRL 32.55
|+5%
See the main news from the crypto market this Thursday (28):
Bitso Enables Crypto Football Player Transfer
Exchange Bitso made it possible to transfer player Giuliano Galoppo, from Argentine club Club Atlético Banfield, to São Paulo Futebol Clube, using cryptocurrencies.
According to the brokerage, which operates in Brazil and is headquartered in Mexico, this is the first transaction in South American football involving cryptocurrencies.
According to GloboEsporte, the deal was sponsored by several SPFC advertisers, who helped to raise the necessary capital to close the contract. Bitso is one of them.
Binance promotes blockchain course for MP-RJ
On August 8th and 9th, in Rio de Janeiro, Binance will host a workshop on blockchain and crypto-assets for Prosecutors and investigators from the Special Action Group in Combating Organized Crime (GAECO) of the Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro and other invited bodies.
According to the exchange, the training will be conducted by members of its investigations department. In June, the company conducted a similar workshop for investigators from the Federal Police and other agencies in Brasília.
USDT issuer reduces exposure to commercial papers
Stablecoin Tether USD (USDT) has reduced its total exposure to trading paper to $3.7 billion, parent Tether said in a statement released yesterday.
In July of last year, the volume of commercial papers in the company’s treasury was $30 billion, an amount criticized by experts for being too high to jeopardize the cryptocurrency’s liquidity at a time of market stress.
The crypto issuer claims to have plans to further decrease exposure, to $200 million, by the end of August 2022. The goal is to zero out the position in commercial papers by the end of October or early November this year.
How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter