Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Holds Up After Biggest Daily Gain in 6 Weeks; Ethereum pulls up to 35% soar in altcoins

Cryptocurrencies start this Thursday (28) with a general increase after the market received with optimism the decision of the Federal Reserve (the central bank of the United States) to raise interest rates in the country by 75 basis points as a way to combat higher inflation. already registered in the US in the last 40 years. This morning, Bitcoin (BTC) is up 7.7% to $22,958, sustaining much of yesterday’s 10% advance, the biggest daily gain since June 19. Ethereum (ETH) contradicts the expectations of some analysts and continues to deliver a higher return than BTC, advancing 10.9% in the last 24 hours, at $1,618.

The crypto rally has gained further momentum following the start of a briefing by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who said another exceptionally large interest rate hike will depend on new data that comes out — an indication that another 75-point hike is unlikely. to occur. “It was a nice rally for Bitcoin after the FOMC raised rates by 75 bps, meeting expectations,” comments Secure Digital Markets, a Toronto-based digital asset brokerage. “Technically, we’re seeing a very clear move to the upside, which started before the data was released, with institutions taking heavy positions behind a more dovish stance from the Fed.” The term dovish is a neologism that derives from the English word dove, which reflects a more favorable stance towards lower interest rates and less concern about inflation. Watch: Is Ethereum Worth Buying Amid Upgrade Expectation?

Ethereum’s strongest rally between yesterday and today caused more than $200 million in liquidations from traders betting against the cryptocurrency’s rise – 72% of positions in the futures market.

In addition, the ETH jump helps to pull altcoins with better results this morning, as is the case of the 35% soaring of the Lido token (LIDO), belonging to a platform that intermediates staking (crypto deposit with yield in contract). smart) on a parallel Ethereum network that no longer works with the conventional mining engine.

The optimism is linked to the expectation of success of the update called “Merge”, scheduled to take place in the week of September 19th. The change will combine the staking network with the current one, converting Ethereum into a greener blockchain, with 99% less energy consumption.

Jumping 25% today is also Ethereum Classic (ETC), an old version of Ethereum that was left behind after a hack in 2015. Recently, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin encouraged miners who were dissatisfied with the update to migrate to the “classic”, which will maintain the common block validation system.

No crypto in the 100 with the highest market cap has seen a drop in the last 24 hours.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 22,958.21 +7.7% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,618.22 +10.9% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 266.90 +5.7% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.354735 +5.3% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.499517 +7%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Read (READ) $2.03 +35% Synthetic (SNX) $3.73 +26% Celsius (CEL) $1.15 +25.4% Bitcoin Gold (BTG) $27.36 +25.4% Ethereum Classic (ETC) US$ 33.92 +24.8%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed on the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 21.00 +8.24% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 28.48 +5.28% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 24.68 +14.1% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 24.19 +15.74% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 19.80 +3.39% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 7.60 +7.19% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 6.08 +10.34% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 4.60 +14.71% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 5.75 +4.54% Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 32.55 +5%

See the main news from the crypto market this Thursday (28):

Bitso Enables Crypto Football Player Transfer

Exchange Bitso made it possible to transfer player Giuliano Galoppo, from Argentine club Club Atlético Banfield, to São Paulo Futebol Clube, using cryptocurrencies.

According to the brokerage, which operates in Brazil and is headquartered in Mexico, this is the first transaction in South American football involving cryptocurrencies.

According to GloboEsporte, the deal was sponsored by several SPFC advertisers, who helped to raise the necessary capital to close the contract. Bitso is one of them.

Binance promotes blockchain course for MP-RJ

On August 8th and 9th, in Rio de Janeiro, Binance will host a workshop on blockchain and crypto-assets for Prosecutors and investigators from the Special Action Group in Combating Organized Crime (GAECO) of the Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro and other invited bodies.

According to the exchange, the training will be conducted by members of its investigations department. In June, the company conducted a similar workshop for investigators from the Federal Police and other agencies in Brasília.

USDT issuer reduces exposure to commercial papers

Stablecoin Tether USD (USDT) has reduced its total exposure to trading paper to $3.7 billion, parent Tether said in a statement released yesterday.

In July of last year, the volume of commercial papers in the company’s treasury was $30 billion, an amount criticized by experts for being too high to jeopardize the cryptocurrency’s liquidity at a time of market stress.

The crypto issuer claims to have plans to further decrease exposure, to $200 million, by the end of August 2022. The goal is to zero out the position in commercial papers by the end of October or early November this year.

