Curitiba has 21 cases, 19 suspects and community transmission of Monkeypox

Curitiba recorded 21 confirmed cases of smallpox caused by the Monkeypox virus, monkeypox, until last Wednesday. There are 20 men and one woman and they are all doing well. Of the total number of cases, 16 are imported or traveler contacts and in five cases it was not possible to determine a link related to the trip. With this, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Curitiba declared the community transmission of the monkeypox virus in the municipality.

“Community transmission is a technical statement, from Epidemiology, when it is not possible to trace the origin of the infection of one or more cases, indicating that the virus circulates in the municipality, regardless of travel or not”, explains the municipal secretary of Health of São Paulo. Curitiba, Beatriz Battistella.

The secretary emphasizes that the declaration of community transmission of monkeypox in Curitiba is not a reason to panic.

“This disease is what we call self-limiting, that is, it resolves spontaneously and has a very benign prognosis. With very few exceptions, there is no worsening of the patient, very different from what we had with the coronavirus at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic”, he says.

According to the State Health Department, there are another 26 cases under investigation in the municipalities of Carlópolis (1), Cascavel (1), Colombo (1), Curitiba (19), Jaguapitã (1), Loanda (1), Maringá (1). ) and New Hope (1).

Paraná has already ruled out 24 cases in the cities of Campina Grande do Sul (1), Cascavel (1), Curitiba (9), Londrina (1), Foz do Iguaçu (1), Maringá (3), Pinhais (1), Ponta Grossa (1), São José dos Pinhais (1), Toledo (2), Cambé (1), Guapirama (1) and a resident of São Paulo (1).

Monkeypox is a viral disease and transmission between humans occurs mainly through contact with skin lesions of infected people. The infection causes a rash that usually develops on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body. The main symptoms, in addition to skin lesions, involve fever, headache, muscle pain, back pain, lymphadenopathy, chills and fatigue.

Questions and answers

What is monkeypox? — It is a disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which became known as monkeypox;

How is it transmitted? — The monkeypox virus is transmitted when someone has direct contact with skin lesions, respiratory secretions or contaminated objects used by a person who is infected. Although not a sexually transmitted infection, the disease can be passed during sexual intercourse by direct (skin-to-skin) contact;

What are the symptoms? — The infected person has lesions on the skin of one or more parts of the body (face, legs, arms, trunk or genital area) that can spread to other parts of the body in the following days. Lesions most commonly appear a week after contact with someone infected, but this period, which is called “incubation”, can range from 6 to 21 days. The lesions resemble those of chickenpox (chickenpox), with the difference that they are all at the same stage of evolution. The person may also have fever, presence of “gut” on the body, headache, muscle pain, chills and weakness;

What to do if you have an injury like this? — At the moment, in relation to monkeypox, SMS directs greater attention to people who may have pustules (red balls with pus) on their skin after close contact with someone recently diagnosed with the disease. In case of doubt, look for your reference health unit or call the Call Center 3350-9000, which is open every day, from 8 am to 8 pm;

What if I come into contact with someone with these injuries? — In general, you need to wait for any symptoms to start the investigation with exams. If in doubt, call Central 3350-9000;

What is the treatment for monkeypox? — There is no specific treatment. Treatment is based on relieving symptoms such as pain and fever. The course of the disease is benign in the vast majority of patients.

Need to do home isolation? — Persons with suspected monkeypox must comply with home isolation. In medical care, a certificate will initially be provided for ten days or until the results of the exams come. After medical reassessment and results, if monkeypox is confirmed, the isolation period should last until all lesions are healed.

The WHO has declared a public health emergency regarding monkeypox. Does this mean monkeypox is as serious as covid-19? – No! The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared monkeypox a public health emergency, with moderate risk throughout the world, with the exception of Europe, where the risk is high. The WHO’s decision is related to the spread of the disease in the world and not to the severity of the evolution of the disease itself.

To date, monkeypox is a disease with a very benign prognosis. In other words, with very few exceptions, there is no aggravation of the patient, very different from the situation of the coronavirus at the beginning of the pandemic.

In addition, this virus requires close physical, skin-to-skin contact for transmission to occur. Unlike other highly transmissible viruses, such as covid-19, influenza or measles, this type of smallpox virus requires direct contact, mainly with skin lesions, for transmission to occur.

SARS cases drop, but require caution among children

The incidence of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) continued to fall in the states of the South, Southeast and Midwest, according to the InfoGripe Bulletin, released yesterday by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

The coordinator of the group responsible for InfoGripe, Marcelo Gomes, highlights that the scenario is finally one of reduction in hospitalizations for Covid-19 in the three regions. According to the bulletin, Covid-19 accounts for 79.4% of SARS viral cases registered between July 17 and 23.

Despite the drop in the southern half of the country, the states of Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina still have a high level of SARS in children, which requires caution.

Covid bulletins

Curitiba records one death and active cases decline again

The Municipal Health Department of Curitiba recorded, yesterday, 479 new cases of Covid-19 and the death of a 75-year-old man who had chronic diseases. So far, 8,439 deaths and 510,742 positive cases have been recorded in Curitiba. Yesterday, there were 4,336 active cases in the city, with a new drop compared to the previous bulletin.

The state secretary of health released yesterday 2,518 more confirmed cases and 13 deaths from Covid-19. The accumulated monitoring data show that Paraná now has 2,676,992 positive diagnoses and 44,173 deaths from the disease.

Brazil yesterday recorded 44,592 new cases and 265 deaths from Covid, totaling 33,748,985 and 678,069 deaths in the pandemic.